Pitbull All Set To Host The Latin Music Award Premio Lo Nuestro 2020

Pitbull, who is also known as Mr. Worldwide, is going to host the Latin music awards in 2020. Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 will be happening in the city of Miami, Florida. Pitbull will bring his superstar charm to the stage. It was reported that this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro will be the first time we will be seeing Latin award ceremony across all genres.

Pitbull to Host Premio Lo Nuestro 2020

Premio Lo Nuestro, hosted by Pitbull, will take place on February 20, 2020, and will go on air on Univision. Pitbull has won many awards from the forum. He was first nominated in 2011 for the best urban artist, and since then, Pitbull has won seven trophies from the eight times he was nominated. Pitbull has spent a lot of time helping Latinx singers and the culture develop and Pitbull will thus be the best person to host the awards.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Pitbull also said that fostering new talents and helping new talents is important. He expressed that this is necessary so that the art form and the music can survive. For over 20 years, Pitbull has promoted and encouraged students and youths to express their feelings through the art form of music.

He was seen at the Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood when he revealed the news to the entertainment portal. Take a look at his hand and foot print here.

Image courtesy: Pitbull Instagram

