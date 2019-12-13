The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shaquille O'Neal Imitates Pitbull; Charles Barkley, EJ And Kenny Burst Out Laughing

Basketball News

Shaquille O'Neal is once again making the rounds on the internet after hilariously trying to imitate Pitbull during Thursday night's post-game analysis on TNT

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal surely enjoys his time being an analyst on 'NBA on TNT'. From falling on live TV to being egged on the head, Big Shaq repeatedly creates some amusing moments for the fans to laugh at. On Thursday night (Friday morning IST), during the post-game analysis, Shaquille O'Neal tried his hands at imitating Pitbull which sent the fellow crew into a peal of laughter.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Has A Hilarious Fall On Live TV Show, Leaves NBA Fans In Splits

Charles Barkley and co laugh at Shaquille O'Neal's Pitbull imitation

'Inside the NBA' on TNT has produced some hilarious moments from time to time. During the show, analysing NBA games, Shaquille O'Neal along with Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley continued with their usual banter. Ernie Johnson urged O'Neal to imitate Pitbull to which the 47-year-old gladly obliged. Shaquille O'Neal produced a hilarious imitation and even threw in some Spanish words to make it more authentic. His fellow hosts couldn't control their laughter and just like that, it turned into a hysterical incident.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal Gets EGGED By Charles 'Chuck' Barkley During Live Show; Fans Go Berserk

Shaquille O'Neal's Stevie Wonder story sends Charles Barkley into hysteria

Fans were quick on it to create yet another slew of memes featuring 
Shaquille O'Neal

Also Read | Shaq Donates Home To Atlanta Boy Paralyzed By Shooting

Back to the NBA, Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons in Mexico, while the Trail Blazers fell to another defeat in the league, losing to Denver Nuggets.

Boston Celtics 109-115 Philadelphia 76ers

San Antonio Spurs 109-117 Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons 111-122 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 114-99 Portland Trail Blazers

Also Read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis Match Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal 2003 LA Lakers Record

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST