Shaquille O'Neal Imitates Pitbull; Charles Barkley, EJ And Kenny Burst Out Laughing

Shaquille O'Neal surely enjoys his time being an analyst on 'NBA on TNT'. From falling on live TV to being egged on the head, Big Shaq repeatedly creates some amusing moments for the fans to laugh at. On Thursday night (Friday morning IST), during the post-game analysis, Shaquille O'Neal tried his hands at imitating Pitbull which sent the fellow crew into a peal of laughter.

The Big Pitbull 🕺 pic.twitter.com/0xXJTfvRPZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

Charles Barkley and co laugh at Shaquille O'Neal's Pitbull imitation

'Inside the NBA' on TNT has produced some hilarious moments from time to time. During the show, analysing NBA games, Shaquille O'Neal along with Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley continued with their usual banter. Ernie Johnson urged O'Neal to imitate Pitbull to which the 47-year-old gladly obliged. Shaquille O'Neal produced a hilarious imitation and even threw in some Spanish words to make it more authentic. His fellow hosts couldn't control their laughter and just like that, it turned into a hysterical incident.

Shaquille O'Neal's Stevie Wonder story sends Charles Barkley into hysteria

Shaq’s story about Stevie Wonder had the guys rolling 😂 pic.twitter.com/OmYYbtSN2Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

Fans were quick on it to create yet another slew of memes featuring

Shaquille O'Neal

dale shaqito! ha — DJ WRECK (@djwreck1200) December 13, 2019

Back to the NBA, Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons in Mexico, while the Trail Blazers fell to another defeat in the league, losing to Denver Nuggets.

👀 the NBA standings after Thursday night's action. pic.twitter.com/WcF1rK5O2N — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2019

Boston Celtics 109-115 Philadelphia 76ers

San Antonio Spurs 109-117 Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons 111-122 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 114-99 Portland Trail Blazers

