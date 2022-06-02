PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja On His 80th Birthday

Known for pioneering the music industry into elusive heights with some widely acclaimed tracks in Indian films, predominantly in Tamil cinema, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja marked his 80th birthday on June 2, 2022. On his special day, the legendary musician received a special wish from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to an ANI report, PM Modi called up the renowned music composer and extended his wishes to him on his special day. Several fans and supporters of the music maestro also took to social media to extend their best wishes to him as he celebrated his special day. In his career spanning decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed more than 7,000 songs and has performed at over 20,000 concerts.

Earlier, reports by PTI mentioned that the composer would perform in a live concert in Coimbatore on the occasion of his 80th birthday. He will perform melodies including Thendral Vanthu Theendumbothu, Ilaya Nila and others. He mentioned in a press event that it was a 'pleasure' to perform in Coimbatore and invited his fans to listen to him performing some of the songs they love. Ilaiyaraaja will be joined by the likes of Mano, Karthik, Yugendran Vasudevan, Vibhavari, Usha Uthup, S P B Charan, Shwetha Mohan and many others at the concert.

Ilaiyaraaja was recently in the news after he collaborated with Netflix and gave the iconic Stranger Things title track his own twist. The clip released by the online streaming platform made the rounds on social media, and fans hailed the Indian rendition of the much-loved song. The short video saw the musical legend conducting an orchestra featuring traditional Indian instruments, as he transported fans to the world of Stranger Things.

