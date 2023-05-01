Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump In Karl Lagerfeld Design Ahead Of Met Gala 2023

International pop star Rihanna has been making waves on social media after flaunting her baby bump in a series of stunning photos. In the pictures shared on her Instagram account, Rihanna could be seen wearing a white fur bodycon dress teamed with a black-and-white jacket. She flaunted her baby bump in the glam photos. The pop star is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld as she wore an outfit from his popular faux fur collection. The highlight of the pictures was her growing baby bump. Rihanna wore a white fur dress, black fur bolero jacket, and white glasses in the shape of the iconic 'C' of the French fashion house logo Chanel. Rihanna captioned the post, "not even Monday," indicating that she was getting into the spirit of the event a day early.

All about Met Gala 2023

While the Met Gala is a star-studded affair, it also serves an important charitable purpose. All funds from the night go to the Met's Costume Institute. Rihanna, who previously walked the red carpet with rapper and partner A$AP Rocky, made headlines earlier this year when she announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl half-time show.

This year's Met Gala theme is in honour of Karl Lagerfeld, and guests are expected to choose outfits from Lagerfeld's vast archive at luxury brands including Chanel, Fendi, Chloe, and his own self-titled brand. The event is one of the most glamorous in the celebrity calendar, with the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian typically receiving invitations. As fans eagerly wait for the main event, it's clear that this year's Met Gala will be a fitting tribute to one of the fashion world's most iconic figures. With Lagerfeld's unique style and legacy as inspiration, guests are sure to bring their A-game to the red carpet.

