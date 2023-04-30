Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: When Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Chastain Stole The Show In Headgears

With the Met Gala ready to roll out its red carpet on May 1, here is a rundown of notable celebrities who extended their ensembles with headgears.

Fashion
 
Aalokitaa Basu
Rihanna
AP

Rihanna's take on the 2018 Heavenly Bodies theme for the Met featured her in a bejeweled Mitre, or pope's hat with pearl and black rhinestone detailing through intricate patterns. 

Priyanka Chopra
priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's take on the 2019 Met Gala theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion, included a tilted iron crown, nestled amidst her messy perm, right in alignment with the rest of her iron-hued look. 

Jennifer Lopez
AP

Jennifer Lopez shimmied in silver at the Met in 2019, matching her Versace evening gown with a head shroud, its singular tassles of silver sequins giving JLo the illusion of a bejeweled mane. 

Jessica Chastain
@jes_chastain/Instagram

Jessica Chastain arrived guilded in Gucci last year pairing her hand-draped sequin gown in maroon with an identical sequinned turban. The silver serpentine detailing was also replicated as a motif. 

Celine Dion
AP

If JLo shimmied in silver, Celine Dion did the same in gold. The sleek fluidty of the gold tassles washing down her arms found structure with the upturned golden feathers resembling a dancing peacock.

Cardi B
@TabloidArtHist/Twitter

Cardi B took inspiration from the holy image of a pregnant Virgin Mary, down to the three-part head accessory crowning her mane, the red rhinestne detaling and golden spokes adding a mystique touch.

Sarah Jessica Parker
AP

Sarah Jessica Parker's take on Guilded Glamour featured an exaggerated derby hat sprouting from the crown of her head. Magenta flowers, black tulle and dual-tone feathers made quite the statement.

Frances McDormand
AP

Frances McDormand was barely recognisable at the Met in 2018 as the many teal orchids sprouting from the layered collars of her Piccioli gown, took centre-stage. 

Winnie Harlow
winnieharlow/Instagram

Winnie Harlow walked the Met red carpet last year in an Iris van Herpen design which notably featured wings of crystal framing the models head in a stiff sweep. 

Teyana Tayor
teyanatayor/Instagram

Also appearing in an Iris Van Herpen design, Teyana Taylor allowed the volume of her gown to be tied down by this dainty silver and violet extension aesthetically clasping her head. 

