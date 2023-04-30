Met Gala 2023: When Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Chastain Stole The Show In Headgears

Quick links:
Rihanna's take on the 2018 Heavenly Bodies theme for the Met featured her in a bejeweled Mitre, or pope's hat with pearl and black rhinestone detailing through intricate patterns.
Priyanka Chopra's take on the 2019 Met Gala theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion, included a tilted iron crown, nestled amidst her messy perm, right in alignment with the rest of her iron-hued look.
Jennifer Lopez shimmied in silver at the Met in 2019, matching her Versace evening gown with a head shroud, its singular tassles of silver sequins giving JLo the illusion of a bejeweled mane.
Jessica Chastain arrived guilded in Gucci last year pairing her hand-draped sequin gown in maroon with an identical sequinned turban. The silver serpentine detailing was also replicated as a motif.
If JLo shimmied in silver, Celine Dion did the same in gold. The sleek fluidty of the gold tassles washing down her arms found structure with the upturned golden feathers resembling a dancing peacock.
Cardi B took inspiration from the holy image of a pregnant Virgin Mary, down to the three-part head accessory crowning her mane, the red rhinestne detaling and golden spokes adding a mystique touch.
Sarah Jessica Parker's take on Guilded Glamour featured an exaggerated derby hat sprouting from the crown of her head. Magenta flowers, black tulle and dual-tone feathers made quite the statement.
Frances McDormand was barely recognisable at the Met in 2018 as the many teal orchids sprouting from the layered collars of her Piccioli gown, took centre-stage.
Winnie Harlow walked the Met red carpet last year in an Iris van Herpen design which notably featured wings of crystal framing the models head in a stiff sweep.