R Kelly In Jail? To Face Trial For Sexual Abuse By Cook County Judge, Claims Report

In what can be deemed as a shocking development in the ongoing R Kelly controversy, a Cook County judge on Wednesday has set the trial date for the blockaded R & B singer on September 14. This is even before his prosecutors have declared which of his four allegations they wish to address first. The 52-year-old singer who is in federal custody did not attend the hearing which took place at the Leighton Criminal Court building. To quicken the pace of the case, Judge Lawrence Flood repeated his statement that Kelly's pending federal cases will not interfere with the county proceedings.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gets Nostalgic In The 'Christmas Tree Farm' Music Video | WATCH

Lawrence Flood announced the trial date for September 14

Flood also reportedly revealed in a recent statement that he understands that there are other two cases in the federal court in New York and Chicago respectively. However, he added that it is not the concern of the court. He further added that the victims are entitled to their day in court just as the other people in the cases. Over the speculated objections of R Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg, Flood has set the trial date for September 14. Greenberg had reportedly objected that it would be premature to schedule a trial at this point. Kelly is slated to appear on trial in April over the federal charges in Chicago and the other, in the following month in Brooklyn.

Also Read: Singer R Kelly's Girlfriend Alleges She Was Starved, Forced Into Abortion

Jeffery Steinback wanted to represent Kelly's Chicago federal case

If all the trials take place as planned, then the singer would be facing three trials in three separate jurisdictions in six months. Reportedly last month, attorney Jeffery Steinback who is often known for negotiating guilty pleas had also signed on to represent Kelly in his Chicago federal case. This also raised the speculations that Kelly will attempt to strike a deal with his prosecutors an all of his pending charges. However, his attorney Greenberg denied any such developments taking place. Reportedly, during Wednesday's hearing, Flood had stated that he expects prosecutors to announce their next status as to which allegation of Kelly will they be addressing first.

Also Read: Lady Gaga To Re-release Studio Album 'Artpop' Without R Kelly's Song

Also Read: Taylor Swift Says She Is Ready For Her 30s And Understands The Need For Body Positivity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.