Taylor Swift Gets Nostalgic In The 'Christmas Tree Farm' Music Video | WATCH

Taylor Swift dropped a new holiday song titled Christmas Tree Farm on December 6. The song documents many of Swift’s childhood Christmas festivities. Read on to know more details about this Christmas song by Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift drops a new holiday song

Taylor Swift recently dropped her seventh album titled Lover. This year has been full of ups and downs for the Blank Space singer. Taylor Swift had a much-publicised battle with her former record label Big Machine Records. But she ultimately got to perform a medley of her old songs at the AMAs. Apart from this, the Bad Blood singer also got the 'Artist of the Decade' award at the AMAs. Now, Taylor Swift just dropped a new music video titled Christmas Tree Farm ahead of the holiday season.

This song by Taylor Swift is not part of her album Lover. T Swift dropped this special holiday song on December 6. The music video of Christmas Tree Farm documents the various Christmas holidays Taylor has spent with her family. The music video starts with Taylor Swift traveling in a car and then the scene transitions to a flashback of Taylor as a toddler on her mother’s shoulder.

In the video, Taylor is then seen being dragged on a snow sledge. The Lover singer’s brother then enters the scene as a toddler and Taylor seems a bit older. As the music video progresses, Taylor and her family are enjoying the Christmas season as a family. The final few scenes of this Christmas song also showcases Taylor Swift receiving her first guitar as a Christmas gift.

Taylor Swift is soon set to receive the first-ever 'Woman of the Decade' award at the Women in Music ceremony in L.A. The Shake It Off singer’s much-awaited Netflix Documentary is also set to premiere on the streaming platform early next year. The documentary, titled Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, is also set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Check out Taylor Swift’s new music video titled Christmas Tree Farm here.

