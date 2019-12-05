Taylor Swift Says She Is Ready For Her 30s And Understands The Need For Body Positivity

Taylor Swift, in an interview with a British fashion magazine editor, recently talked about what she has learned in her 20s. The Lover singer will be turning 30 on December 13 this year. Read on to know more about Taylor Swift’s interview here.

Taylor Swift details the lessons she learned in her 20s

Taylor Swift is currently celebrating the successful run of her seventh album, Lover. The Blank Space singer recently won three awards at the AMAs and one of them was the Artist of the Decade Award. Apart from all of these achievements, the Bad Blood singer recently featured on a leading British fashion magazine’s cover.

Also read | Joe Jonas' Rendition To Ex Taylor Swift's Song 'Lover' Goes Viral; Watch Video

During her interview with the editor of this fashion magazine, Edward Enninful, Taylor Swift tried her hand at saying some famous British slang words and phrases. The editor then went onto ask Taylor about turning 30 and what she feels about her next decade.

Taylor Swift answered this question by stating that her 20s were fun. She does feel a bit more secure and that she has heard good things about the 30s. She was then asked about not feeling very secure about her 30s even though she has achieved a lot during her career. She said that although her 20s were fun, it was a phase where she walked into a costume shop and tried on different costumes but then walked out in her normal clothes and felt cool with the way she is.

Also read | Taylor Swift's Documentary 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana' Will Premiere At Sundance

Taylor Swift further added that now she gets to be choosy regarding her work, whereas as a 17-year-old she used to do 100 shows and feel burnt out. She feels grateful for her 20s, which helped her so much. Taylor also mentioned that the one thing she is really excited regarding entering her 30s is that now she can diagnose toxic messages sent to her by society regarding her body. She now feels the need to feel healthy and enjoy the food she eats. She concluded the interview by mentioning her favourite lyric from the song Lover.

Also read | Taylor Swift: The Popular Singer's Obsession With Cats

Also read | Taylor Swift Spends Thanksgiving In London With Rumoured Boyfriend Joe Alwyn; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.