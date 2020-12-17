Rapper Cupcakke Defends Diss Track 'How To Rob'; Twitterati Reacts

Rapper Cupcakke has been making headlines because of her new diss track 'How to Rob'. The singer defends her new diss track after social media users reported that it mocks hip-hop stars Lizzo, Megan and Cardi B. She took to Twitter to announce the release of her track. Ardent Twitterati's bombarded it with several tweets and reactions. Read ahead to know more.

Rapper Cupcakke defends How to Rob diss track

According to Eonline, several social media users expressed concern about Rapper Cupcakke's new diss track. However, the singer did not bulge and defended the track. As per the reports, the track calls out some of Hollywood's music industry's top singers such as Lizzo, Megan and Cardi B. On the other hand, Cupcakke's fans supported her by saying that diss tracks are a core element of rap. The singer replied in agreement by calling it beautiful. She also refers to those upset with it as mediocre. Later, Cupcakke stated that it is not the male rappers who are complaining, but the female ones. She also asked her fans to sit back and enjoy talent at its finest. Lastly, the artist sent a strong message to the world as she said don't be sensitive. Take a look at some of the reactions.

'How to Rob' by Cupcakke garnered around 9.5K likes on youtube within a few hours of its release. The remix track received 90K views and around 1.9K fans bombarded it with comments and reactions. Some of the fans wrote, "Cupcakke has been one of the hardest females in Rap for a while", "The industry has been ignoring Cupcakke on purpose. This will certainly get their attention! She bringing back that real street rap! stan". Apart from this Cupcakke's songs also include Discounts, Duck Duck Goose, Crayons, Lemon Pepper, Cartoons, Picking Cotton and Bird Box.

Image Credits: Cardi b/ Rapper Cupcakke Instagram

