Actor Mohan Kapur To Make Hollywood Debut With 'Ms Marvel' Web Series

Actor Mohan Kapur, who was last seen playing Commissioner Rajesh Puri in Sadak 2, is all set for his Hollywood debut. The actor is set to feature in the upcoming superhero web series, Ms. Marvel where he will be seen essaying an important role. According to the filminformation portal, based on the popular comic book series of the same name by Marvel Comics, the series is currently being shot in Atlanta. The six-episode show is scheduled to be completed by March or early April next year.

Mohan Kapur to make Hollywood debut

While Mohan did not reveal much about the series and his character, but, he seems to be clearly impressed by the way American units adhere to Covid protocol. The actor told the entertainment portal that the Marvel team is unbelievable where Covid protocols are concerned. The actors of the series have been classified in the Red Zone which means that they have to undergo Covid tests thrice a week for as long as they are shooting.

Read: Tom Hiddlestone As 'Loki' In The New Trailer Has Subtly Revealed A Major Marvel Character?

Read: Thousands Marvel As Total Eclipse Darkens Argentina

Apart from Mohan, a Canadian actress of Pakistani origin Iman Vellani will also feature as 16-year-old teenager Kamala Khan and her superhero alter ego Ms. Marvel, who has shape-shifting powers. The six-episode show is slated to get completed by March or early April and is expected to be released in late 2021. The series will be released alongside other MCU shows like Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. The series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar for the fans next year.

Meanwhile, other than the one mentioned above, Marvel has great plans and some really exciting shows lined up for 2021. Other than Ms. Marvel, the other MCU shows include Eternals which is expected to premiere as an animated TV series in 2021 as per recent Disney announcements. A number of Marvel projects were discussed at the presentation including a number of TV series and films that will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Similarly, a report on Comicbook revealed that Marvel will be releasing Eternals as an animated series in early 2021. The official release date for the series is yet unknown and the series is expected to feature in India first. The release dates of the US have not been discussed by the makers.

Read: Scarlet Witch's Costume In This Concept Art Is Treat For All Marvel Fans

Read: Marvel's Eternals Animated Series All Set To Premiere In 2021 And Join The MCU?

(Image credit: Mohan Kapur/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.