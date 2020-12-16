Priyanka Chopra Shares Behind-the-scene Picture From Upcoming Hollywood Movie

Priyanka Chopra has amassed a huge fan following not only in Indian but abroad as well because of her performances in movies and series. The actor is quite active on social media as well as she keeps her fans and followers updates of her whereabouts. Currently, Priyanka Chopra is working on the Hollywood movie Text For You. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look from her movie. Scroll below to the actor’s look.

Priyanka Chopra’s new movie look

The Fashion actor took to her Instagram stories to share her preparation from her upcoming Hollywood movie Text For You. Priyanka has shared a mirror selfie of her getting ready for a shot. The picture appears to be clicked from her vanity. The actor is seen sporting a white tee-shirt in the selfie. She also tagged the Instagram handle of Text For You movie and added a red coloured ‘must-watch’ sticker as well.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra is busy filming some of the romantic and emotional scenes from the movie on the streets of London. She was spotted wearing a pink Fuschia dress and teamed it with an orange knee-length coat. Towards the end of the scene, Priyanka hugged her co-star Sam Hudgen.

Text For You is the American romantic drama remake of the German film SMS fur Dich. Text For You cast includes Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie. Priyanka Chopra's new movie went on floors in October 2020. The report by Pinkvilla also states that Nick Jonas will be seen in a cameo role in Priyanka Chopra’s new movie.

Priyanka Chopra has proven her mettle as a versatile actor not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. She has established herself by acting in an American web series Quantico. She also has starred alongside Zach Effron in the movie Baywatch as well.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram gives a sneak peek into the actor’s life. She constantly lets her 58 million followers know about her whereabouts. Her husband Nick Jonas also is frequently spotted on her Instagram feed. Recently, she also shared the trailer of her upcoming Holywood movie We can Be Heroes which is the sequel to the popular superhero movie Sharkboy and Lavagirl. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram also features her dog Diana many times. She constantly keeps swinging between New York and Mumbai.

Image courtesy- @priyankachopra Instagram

