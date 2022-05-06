Comedian Dave Chappelle Attacked: L.A. City Attorney Announces Charges Against Suspect

Dave Chappelle has been grabbing headlines after the comedian was attacked by an audience member during his performance for Netflix Is A Joke in Los Angeles. The tragic incident left the global audience in a state of shock.

Earlier, reportedly, the Los Angeles Police department revealed that the attacker who was taken into custody was armed with a gun and a knife. Now, as per the latest update on the case, Los Angeles City Attorney has announced new charges against Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker, hours after the L.A. District Attorney's Office referred the case to Feuer's office.

L.A. City Attorney announces charges against Dave Chappelle's attacker

As per the reports of People, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has announced charges against Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee. On Thursday, Feuer took to his Twitter handle and shared an update on the case. In the video post, Feuer said-

"What should've been an evening of laughter at the Hollywood Bowl this past Tuesday night was suddenly interrupted when suspect Isaiah Lee allegedly charged onto the stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle"

Further talking about how the alleged attack has 'got to have consequences', Feuer added-

"The suspect allegedly was carrying a weapon. This alleged attack has got to have consequences, and this afternoon, my office has filed charges alleging battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance"

He continued saying, "My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case".

Here, take a look at the video-

🚨BREAKING: City Attorney Mike Feuer announces charges against Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker. pic.twitter.com/OiMh8ZWftX — The Office of Mike Feuer, L.A. City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) May 5, 2022

When was Dave Chappelle attacked?

While performing at Netflix Is A Joke event in Los Angeles, Dave Chappelle was attacked by a person who was later identified as a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee. Fellow comedian Jamie Foxx who was present at the event, reportedly rushed to the stage to help detain the attacker. In addition to this, Chris Rock who recently became a subject of a violent outburst at Oscars 2022, came to the stage and quipped "Was that Will Smith?." Here take a look at the video-

Chris rock after Dave Chappelle get attacked on stage “is that will smith “😂 pic.twitter.com/hw4PWZWC6y — abdulaziz (@abdulaziz0m) May 4, 2022

Image: AP