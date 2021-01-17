Rapper Dr Dre Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, has been discharged from a hospital. The 55-year-old music mogul was receiving treatment at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

According to TMZ, the rapper was in the ICU from January 5 to January 13 and was then moved to a private room. Dr Dre will continue to receive care upon returning to his home.

A multiple Grammy winner, Dre is regarded as one of the top earners in hip-hop. Eminem has been one of his longtime collaborators, with his most recent credits on the rapper's 2020 album 'Music To Be Murdered By - Side B, where Dre raps on Guns Blazing and also served as a co-producer for another track. His collaborators also include the likes of Gwen Stefani, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

Dre is currently in divorce proceedings from his wife Nicole Young after 24 years of marriage.

Priyanka Chopra sends 'prayers and positive vibes' to Dr. Dre as he battles brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre's Instagram post

The American rapper took to Instagram on January 6 to share his health update with his fans and followers. He shared an image of him sitting in the studio, and captioned the post, "Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!". His post received more than 1.5 million likes within a day of posting. You can see it here —

Dr Dre health update: NBA legends wish rapper speedy recovery from brain aneurysm

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.