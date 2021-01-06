​​​​​​​Dr Dre Health Update: NBA Legends Wish Rapper Speedy Recovery From Brain Aneurysm

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed that rap legend 'Dr Dre' was receiving treatment for a possible brain aneurysm at a hospital in Los Angeles, California. The 55-year-old rapper, born Andre Young, is considered among hip hop's most influential figures and is also a huge NBA fan. Dre, himself, provided an update on his health via Instagram and NBA icons Magic Johnson and LeBron James were quick to send the music mogul wishes for a speedy recovery.

Dr Dre health update: Rapper “doing great” after being rushed to the hospital

According to reports from TMZ, Dr Dre was rushed by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Monday. January 4, after falling ill. The American hip-hop artist was believed to be 'stable' in the ICU with reports suggesting that Dre was suffering from a possible brain aneurysm.

A brain aneurysm is considered to be bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. It can leak or rupture, causing bleeding into the brain (hemorrhagic stroke). A ruptured aneurysm can become life-threatening and requires prompt medical treatment. Although most brain aneurysms don't rupture, they can create health problems for a patient.

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

Fans were quick to send Dr Dre their well-wishes on social media and in the early hours of Wednesday the rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he was "doing great" and plans to return home soon. News of Dre's hospitalization also triggered an outpouring of good wishes on social media including from fellow rappers, with N.W.A.co-founder Ice Cube, tweeting: "Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre."

Cookie and I are praying for our friend Dr. Dre to make a full recovery!🙏🏾 get well soon my friend! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 6, 2021

NBA legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for the rapper. The five-time NBA champion wrote, "Cookie and I are praying for Dr Dre to have a speedy recovery. Get well soon, my friend"

Four-time NBA champions LeBron James then also took to Instagram to wish Dr Dre a speedy recovery. The Lakers added two images of himself with the rapper and captioned the post, "Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery my big brother" along with a heart and crown emoji.

Only a few hours before his tweet for Dr Dre, LeBron helped the Lakers register a 94-92 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 36-year-old finished the game with 26 points, 7 assists and 10 rebounds to propel the defending NBA champions to the summit of the Western Conference table.

Image Credits - AP