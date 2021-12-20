Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Stabbed To Death At L.A. Fest; Drake, Snoop Dogg Pay Tribute

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed to death at the Once Upon a Time in LA Fest, which was headlined by artists like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent. According to Rolling Stone, the incident took place backstage at the event on Saturday, December 18 and has left the whole entertainment industry in shock. Condolences are pouring in for the 28-year-old, with Snoop urging everyone to "care, love one another" and "stay safe".

Drake, who collaborated with the late rapper on the song Talk to Me, also penned a grieving note which mentioned how Drakeo lifted his spirit his impressive energy. The Passionfruit singer also expressed disappointment at the grim state of affairs happening around him.

Drake, Snoop Dogg pay tribute to late rapper Drakeo the Ruler

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, December 20, Snoop Dogg uploaded a note that read, "I'm saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA Festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler I'm not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe y'all." He lastly mentioned," IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP".

Drake also took to his Instagram and shared the rapper's picture along with a caption that read, "Nah man this s— isn't right for real wtf are we doing, Always picked my spirit up with your energy, RIP Drakeo." Artists like Saweetie, Trippie Redd, Juicy J and Roddy Ricch also penned condolences for the rapper, sending prayers for his family.

According to People, the L.A. Fire Department earlier reported that a man had been taken to a local hospital, and is in a critical condition. Various sources then confirmed that it was none other than the late rapper. Shortly after the incident, organisers ended the fest.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DRAKEOTHERULER/PTI)