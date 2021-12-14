'Murder Was The Case': 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg To Executive Produce Anthology Series

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Calvin ‘Snoop Dogg’ Broadus are all set to execute a new project, A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case, alongside Shante Broadus and Sara Ramaker through Snoopadelic Films. The project will be the second installment in an anthology series. It will be about criminal events behind the scenes of true moments in hip-hop history. The project will be executed by Anthony Wilson from Lionsgate Television in development for STARZ.

50 Cent, Snoop Dogg to executive produce anthology series

The project will be set in 1993 when Snoop Dogg was charged with first-degree murder for Philip Woldermariam. Philip was a member of a rival gang, killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee AKA ‘Malik’. A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case will show Snoop's experience during the trial, which will include his time with his defence attorney Johnnie Cochran, who had repped OJ Simpson the year before. During the trial, Snoop Dogg and his defence claimed that the bodyguard was the shooter and he acted as self-defense.

The trial was going on during the release of Snoop Dogg's debut album Doggy Style. The sale crossed 5 million albums due to the publicity of the Case. Broadus said, "I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen." He said that everyone will now witness the strength of street knowledge, adding, "I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen."

Season 1 of ‘A Moment in Time’, titled 'Massacre', was announced in 2020. It will focus on the tension between 50 Cent and The Game that led to street war, setting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman.

Terming 'Murder was the Case' as an incredible story, Jackson said that Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom. He further added that the only place to go on this amazing ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. Showing excitement, Jackson said that he is eager to work with Snoop to bring it to television.

(Image: Twitter/@50cents.official / snoopdogg_fanpage)