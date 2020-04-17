Rapper Naezy Urges Fans To Stay Home Amid Lockdown With His Rap Song 'Khamakha'; Watch

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have been constantly spreading awareness about the disease and have been urging people to stay inside their homes at all costs. Rapper Naezy urged people to stay home and stay safe amid Coronaviru pandemic to flatten the curve. In an interview with a media portal, he said that artists need to spread awareness about the pandemic and must urge their fans to do the right thing by staying home.

Rapper Naezy urges people to stay at home in his new song

Recently, he released his music video where he can be seen urging people to stay home and telling them that they are the safest inside their homes. The music video has been trending on social media and has been viewed more than 1 lakh times. The video has been created and developed by Shreepad Gaonka and is titled Khamakha.

The song has been shot in Mumbai and follows the rapper around as he is rapping the lines telling people that they are safe in their homes. The song also includes aerial visuals shot from the drone camera. Watch the song video below.



Image credits: Press Trust of India

