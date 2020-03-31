Sanya Malhotra's Hands Look Like Prunes Due To Cleaning & Cooking Amid Lockdown

The entire country is practising social distancing and staying at home amid coronavirus lockdown. Even Bollywood celebs are following the rules of lockdown strictly. Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is one of them too. In an interview with a news portal, the actor shed light on how she is spending he quarantine time.

The diva revealed that her hands look like prunes currently. The reason behind this is that she uses more than 60% of her waking hours for sweeping, laundry, cleaning and cooking. When asked if she was also utilizing the lockdown to practice dance, Sanya Malhotra replied she has a neck and back injury and that she cannot dance for at least a month.

Sanya Malhotra also said that she has a habit of not going to the doctor till the last minute. For the unversed, the Dangal actor has a flat neck syndrome which worsens when exerted. Sanya Malhotra further added about watching a movie on ballet and how nostalgia hit her.

The diva recalled the time when she used to dance during the time she was in Delhi. She did a few steps in front of the mirror, including ballet hands. However, she took care not to strain her neck or back.

The Dangal actor also revealed that she would love to dance for a movie someday. Even while meditating, she imagines herself in a dance movie doing flips and turns. The actor is preparing to watch more movies related to dance amid coronavirus lockdown to prepare herself, she added.

Taking to Instagram, Sanya recently posted a video of her dancing in front of the mirror recently. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the diva was seen grooving gracefully to the music. Have a look at it here:

Sanya Malhotra’s professional front

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra has some interesting releases lined up for her this year. She will be seen in Anu Menon directed biographical movie Shakuntala Devi. Apart from Shakuntala Devi, Sanya Malhotra will feature in Pagglait alongside Guneet Monga and Ludo.

