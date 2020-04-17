John Abraham's Film 'Jism' Was His First Collab With Bipasha & Other Facts About The Film

John Abraham, who carved his niche in Bollywood on his own made his debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), which was an erotic thriller film. After that film, John has never looked back since.

In the film Jism, John Abraham and Bipasha played the lead role. The story of the Indian erotic thriller film revolved around an unemployed man who falls for a wealthy woman and he is willing to do whatever he can to get her away from her obnoxious husband. Jism is an Amit Saxena’s directorial, penned by Mahesh Bhatt, and produced by Pooja Bhatt and Sujit Kumar Singh. Have a look here at some interesting trivia about the film-

Here are some lesser-known facts about the film:

As the film is encouraged by western standards, Jism is sexually remarkably open for Bollywood standards and started a new trend of erotic films in Hindi Film Industry

Jism movie was reportedly inspired by Body Heat (1981), which itself was an inspired movie by the 1944 Billy Wilder directorial Double Indemnity.

Also, the poster of the film Jism was reportedly inspired by the popular Dolce & Gabbana ad which featured Giselle Bundchen, from the late ’90s.

Bipasha Basu, the lead actor’s voice was dubbed for the film.

According to the reports, after the film Jism, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were in a relationship for 8 years.

According to a popular Indian trade website, with around 1,500,000 units sold, this film's soundtrack album was the year's seventh highest-selling.

Jism movie's songs like Jadu Hai Nasha Hai and Aawarapan were one of the biggest hits.

This movie had Bipasha Basu's second negative role after the film, Ajnabee in 2001. Interestingly, both the films had her character name, Sonia.

Jism, the film that made a mark in the Indian film industry, had set a new trend of making bold films in Hindi cinema.

John Abraham's voice was also dubbed for the film.

