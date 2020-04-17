John Abraham's Film 'Jism' Was His First Collab With Bipasha & Other Facts About The Film

Quick links:
John Abraham, who carved his niche in Bollywood on his own made his debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), which was an erotic thriller film. After that film, John has never looked back since.
In the film Jism, John Abraham and Bipasha played the lead role. The story of the Indian erotic thriller film revolved around an unemployed man who falls for a wealthy woman and he is willing to do whatever he can to get her away from her obnoxious husband. Jism is an Amit Saxena’s directorial, penned by Mahesh Bhatt, and produced by Pooja Bhatt and Sujit Kumar Singh. Have a look here at some interesting trivia about the film-
Also read | John Abraham Starrer 'Kabul Express' Had 4 World-premiers; Read More Interesting Trivia
Also read | John Abraham Starrer 'Paap' Was Debut Movie Of This Actor, Learn Interesting Trivia
Also read | John Abraham's Worst Films According To Rotten Tomatoes' Ratings
Also read | Is Bipasha Basu Pregnant? Fans Speculate
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.