Rare Musical Instruments In The World That You Didn't Know Existed

Music is an art form which brings peace to the minds of people. Music is also an escape for those who lead hectic schedules. It is also considered as one of the things that bring people together. Musical instruments work like fuel to get the music out in the open. However, there are few unusual musical instruments that exist in the world and not many know about them.

Here are a few musical instruments that will leave you stumped.

Zeusaphone or Thoramin

Don’t let the funny name of this rare musical instrument fool you into thinking that it is a tame instrument. Zeusaphone is one of the rare musical instruments that play music with lighting. This instrument is actually a plasma speaker that works by modulating the spark output of a Tesla coil, creating a shocking effect.

ALSO READ| Eminem's 'Darkness' Music Video Draws Fire For Depicting Las Vegas Shooting

Pyrophone

Pyrophone is yet another rare musical instrument which is also known as the fire organ or the explosion organ. The instrument is powered propane or gasoline and it produces sound by combustion and explosion. In order for this rare instrument to be played at least some part of the organ needs to be on fire. It is also called a true rockstar instrument.

ALSO READ| Eminem Refers To Ariana Grande's Concert Bombing On New Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Zadar Sea Organ

The Zadar organ is an incredible sea organ in the world. It is built under the marble stairs in Zadar, Croatia and is known to be as one of the rare musical instruments found in the entire world because it is played by the waves of the sea. As waves crash over a series of a tube, harmonious sounds are created and it echoes over the steps.

ALSO READ| Over 220 Traditional Musical Instruments Played By Locals In Kullu

The Glass Harmonica

The Glass Harmonica is one of the rare musical instruments invented by Benjamin Franklin. A series of bowls rotate while the player touches the bowls with wet fingers to create the desired notes. Due to its unique design, multiple notes can be played at once creating some beautiful sounds. It was quite popular when it was inverted. However, its popularity has dwindled over time.

ALSO READ| All About Red Velvet - The Popular 5-member Music Group In K-pop World

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.