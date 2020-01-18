All About Red Velvet - The Popular 5-member Music Group In K-pop World

Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment with five members. The group was formed with only 4 members first but after their debut, a girl joined the group taking the final tally to 5, and debuted in August 2014. This group is considered to be one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide. Red Velvet's songs have been immensely popular in the current generation, and are some of the most sought-after artists of South Korea.

Read Also: Stormzy, Billie Ellish, Lewis Capaldi Set To Perform At BRIT Awards 2020

Read Also: Anthony Hopkins' Most Iconic Films That Every Movie Buff Must Watch

Read all about girl group Red Velvet, five-member stars in k-world

Read Also: Eminem Drops Surprise Album, Advocates Changes To Gun Laws

Here's everything you need to know about the Red Velvet

Originally the group consisted of 4 people, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. The youngest of them Yeri joined the group after their debut.

The name of their official fan club is Revelov.

Each member of the group is assigned to a colour such as Irene is pink, Seulgi is yellow, Wendy is blue, Joy is green and Yeri is purple.

The group made their debut on KBS's Music Bank with Happiness on August 1, 2014.

The Red Velvet's first win was for the song Ice Cream Cake, on Music Bank on 27 March 2015.

Till date, the group has released only 2 albums.

Red Velvet was one of the 160 singers and entertainers who performed in Pyongchang, North Korea, where they sang Red Flavour and Bad Boy.

Irene is the eldest of the group while Yeri is the youngest.

Joy has also tried her hand at acting, starring as the lead for dramas The Liar and His Lover (2017) and Tempted (2018).

Wendy went on to collaborate with American musician and artist John Legend for a song called Written In The Stars.

Read Also: Iconic DC Villains Of The Comic Books Canon From 'Darkseid' To 'Joker'

Read Also: Justin Bieber Admits That Scottish Singer Lewis Looks 'as Good As Him'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.