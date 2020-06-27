RD Burman's Birthday: Here Are Songs Composed By The Artist Featuring Helen

Rahul Dev Burman was widely considered to be among the most iconic, music directors in Indian cinema. From the 1960s to the 1990s, the artist did major work with his wife, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar and made many of the songs that made these singers popular. He has also made many songs sung by his sister-in-law, Lata Mangeshkar.

R. D. Burman was nicknamed Pancham Da, and he was the only son of the popular music composer Sachin Dev Burman. R. D. Burman was mainly active in the Hindi movie industry as a composer and also sang quite a few iconic songs. Today, on R. D. Burman's birth anniversary, here are songs composed by the iconic artist featuring Helen. Read on to know more details about these iconic songs:

R. D. Burman’s compositions featuring actress Helen

Piya Tu Ab To Aja

Piya Tu Ab To Aja is a song from the movie Caravan (1971). The song is composed by R.D. Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Piya Tu Ab To Aja is sung by Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. The song is considered the quintessential cabaret item number by Helen. The song helped Asha Bhosle rise to fame. Caravan features Helen, Asha Parekh, Jeetendra, and Aruna Irani as lead characters.

O Meri Jaan Main Ne Kaha

O Meri Jaan Main Ne Kaha is a song from the movie The Train (1970). The song is composed and directed by R.D. Burman. O Meri Jaan Main Ne Kaha is sung by Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. The romantic song features Helen and Chinu Rajput. It is an Indian crime thriller, starring Helen, Rajesh Khanna, and Nanda as lead characters.

Maine Dil Abhi Diya Nahin

Maine Dil Abhi Diya Nahin is another song from the movie The Train (1970). The song is composed and directed by R.D. Burman. O Meri Jaan Main Ne Kaha is sung by Asha Bhosle. The song features Helen and Chinu Rajput. The film was a massive box-office hit and also received critical acclaim. Check out the song:

