RD Burman's Birthday: Asha Bhosle And Pancham Da's Love Story Will Melt Your Heart

From the 1960s to the late 1990s, RD Burman composed the music for some songs that are considered classics. R D Burman served as an influence on the next generation of Indian music directors. His songs continue to be popular in India as well as overseas. R D Burman’s major work was with his wife Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. Asha Bhosle and R D Burman worked on several projects together and eventually, their taste for music brought them closer. Read all about their love story below:

R D Burman and Asha Bhosle’s love story

Asha Bhosle is a legendary singer of Bollywood who has voiced some popular songs like Parde Me Rehne Do, Chura Liya Hai, Ude Jab-Jab Zulfein Teri and Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Mein. She is considered as one of the most loved artists of Bollywood today. Asha Bhosle met R D Burman in the early 1970s and the couple tied a knot in 1980s. However, she was married to a man called Ganpatrao earlier and has three children from her first marriage.

R D Burman was married to a woman named Rita Patel and separated from her in 1971. After that, he collaborated with Asha Bhosle on several occasions on the professional front. Both the artists were trendsetters at that time and their love for music brought them closer. R D Burman was six years younger to Asha Bhosle and fell head over heels with her. He proposed to her, but she initially rejected his proposal, reportedly because of the haunting memories of her past marriage. However, after a lot of persuasions, Asha Bhosle agreed to marry him and they tied a knot in the 1980s.

The legendary couple was ruling over the music industry at the time too. There was mutual understanding and respect in their marriage. The couple was happy together but went through a rough patch in the late 1980s because of Burman’s alcoholism. However, they remained to be in good terms for several years. R D Burman passed away at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest.

R D Burman and Asha Bhosle’s collaboration

R D Burman and Asha Bhosle collaborated for several popular songs and some of their notable works included Lakdi Ki Kathi from Masoom, Mehbooba Mehbooba from Sholay, Duniya Mein Logon Ko from Apna Desh, Chura Liya Hai Tumne and Yamma Yamma from Shaan.

