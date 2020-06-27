RD Burman Quiz: Can You Recognise These Songs By The Music Director With Just Its Lyrics?

Quick links:
RD Burman was an Indian music director. From the 1960s to the 1990s, Burman composed musical scores for 331 films. Burman did major work with his wife, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar and scored many of the songs that made these singers famous. He has also scored many songs sung by his sister-in-law, Lata Mangeshkar.
Nicknamed Pancham, he was the only son of the composer Sachin Dev Burman. He was mainly active in the Hindi film industry as a composer, and also provided vocals for a few compositions. Here is an RD Burman quiz for you all. Can you recognise the RD Burman song with just its lyrics?
1. If you are a 90’s kid, you have certainly heard this song as lullaby or even when you are crying. Guess which RD Burman song is this?
Ghoda pahuncha chauk mein chauk mein tha naai, Ghodeji ki naai ne hazaamat jo banaai
Ghoda tha ghamandi pahuncha sabji mandi Sabji mandi baraf padi thi baraf mein lag gai thandi
2. That one dance number by RD Burman which is as classic and retro as Sir Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay. Can you guess the song?
Gulshan Mein Gul Khilte Hain
Jab Sehra Mein Milte Hain
Gulshan Mein Gul Khilte Hain
Jab Sehra Mein Milte Hain
Main Aur Tu
3. Reprising this song and singing it correctly is every singer’s dream because of its amazing lyrics. Try your knowledge to find which RD Burman’s masterpiece is this?
Nach naa jane angan tedha
Too kya jane kya hai nari
Jis tan lage more naina,
Usape saree duneeya vari
4. Seeing Helen dancing on these RD Burman beats was a treat to watch for the audience. Guess the song if you can.
Suniye ji, un pe bhi
Jaadoo kabhi ho jaataa hai
Aankhon hi, aankhon mein
Yaaron kaa dil kho jaataa hai
5. All 9o’s kid has heard their fathers singing this song. This RD Burman song is all about ‘adolescence’.
Zeher Judayi Kaa Peena Pad Jaye Toh
Bichhad Ke Bhee Hum Ko Jina Pad Jaye Toh
Sare Jawani Bus Yunhi Barbad Karenge, Tujhe Yad Karenge
6. This dance number by RD Burman is known for its hook step and amazing dance moves.
Kab kya ho jaaye kisko khabar
Aa naach lein jhoomkar
Kab kya ho jaaye kisko khabar
Aa naach lein jhoomkar
Yeh zindagi ik lamba safar
Pal bhar ke sab hamsafar
Arre ik raat ke mehman sab yahan
Kal hum kahan, tum kahan
7. Indians were known to ‘Monica’ by this song before they came across the show ‘Friends’. The RD Burman beats and Helen’s dance is an unforgettable kind of experience.
Shola Sa Mann Daheke, Aake Bujha Jaa
Tan Ki Jwaala Thandi Ho Jaaye, Aise Gale Laga Jaa
8. This RD Burman song featuring Amitabh Bachchan is one of the firsts songs with lyrics truly appropriate for a ‘heartbreak’.
Battiyan bujhaa do ke neennd nahin aati hai
Battiyan bujhane se bhi neend nahin aaegi
Battiyan bujhane vaali jaane kab aaegi
Shor na machao varana bhabhi jaag jaaegi
9. Be it wedding or dance competition, this song by RD Burman for the first choice for every 90’s kid.
Bahaar Banke Aaoon Kabhi Tumhaari Duniya Mein
Guzar Na Jaaye Yeh Din Kahin Isi Tamanna Mein
Tum Mere Ho, Ho Tum Mere Ho
Aaj Tum Itna Vaada Karte Jaana
10. This RD Burman song is one of the iconic songs which is the singer’s one of the most remembered songs.
Dekho Mujhko Dilawaalon Ha
Paaya Hai Moka Ho Maine Yaar Kaa
Inpe Jawaani Luta Do
Ya Zindgaani Luta Do
Are, Inpe Jawaani Luta Do
Ya Zindgaani Luta Do
Are Kuch Bhi Kar Deewane Rahenge Ye Anjaane
Rona Hai Bekaar Ka
1. Lakdi Ki Kathi
2. Mehbooba Mehbooba
3. Ek Chatur Naar
4. Duniya Mein Logo Ko
5. Jab Hum Jawan Honge
6. Yamma Yamma
7. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja
8. Pyar Hamhen Kis Mod Pe
9. Chura Liya Hai Tumne
10. Dil Lena Khel Hai Dildar Ka
