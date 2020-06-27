RD Burman Quiz: Can You Recognise These Songs By The Music Director With Just Its Lyrics?

RD Burman was an Indian music director. From the 1960s to the 1990s, Burman composed musical scores for 331 films. Burman did major work with his wife, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar and scored many of the songs that made these singers famous. He has also scored many songs sung by his sister-in-law, Lata Mangeshkar.

Nicknamed Pancham, he was the only son of the composer Sachin Dev Burman. He was mainly active in the Hindi film industry as a composer, and also provided vocals for a few compositions. Here is an RD Burman quiz for you all. Can you recognise the RD Burman song with just its lyrics?

RD Burman quiz

1. If you are a 90’s kid, you have certainly heard this song as lullaby or even when you are crying. Guess which RD Burman song is this?

Ghoda pahuncha chauk mein chauk mein tha naai, Ghodeji ki naai ne hazaamat jo banaai

Ghoda tha ghamandi pahuncha sabji mandi Sabji mandi baraf padi thi baraf mein lag gai thandi

Mehbooba Mehbooba

Jab Hum Jawan Honge

Lakdi Ki Kathi

Hum Kisise Kum Nahi

2. That one dance number by RD Burman which is as classic and retro as Sir Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay. Can you guess the song?

Gulshan Mein Gul Khilte Hain

Jab Sehra Mein Milte Hain

Gulshan Mein Gul Khilte Hain

Jab Sehra Mein Milte Hain

Main Aur Tu

Jab Hum Jawan Honge

Chura liya Hail Tumne

Duniya Mein Logon ko

Mehbooba Mehbooba

3. Reprising this song and singing it correctly is every singer’s dream because of its amazing lyrics. Try your knowledge to find which RD Burman’s masterpiece is this?

Nach naa jane angan tedha

Too kya jane kya hai nari

Jis tan lage more naina,

Usape saree duneeya vari

Dil Ko Dekho

Bachke Rehna Re Baba

Aisa Sama Na Hota

Ek Chatur Naar

4. Seeing Helen dancing on these RD Burman beats was a treat to watch for the audience. Guess the song if you can.

Suniye ji, un pe bhi

Jaadoo kabhi ho jaataa hai

Aankhon hi, aankhon mein

Yaaron kaa dil kho jaataa hai

Mehbooba Mehbooba

Aisa Sama Na Ho

Bachke Rehna Re Baba

Duniya Mein Logon Ko

5. All 9o’s kid has heard their fathers singing this song. This RD Burman song is all about ‘adolescence’.

Zeher Judayi Kaa Peena Pad Jaye Toh

Bichhad Ke Bhee Hum Ko Jina Pad Jaye Toh

Sare Jawani Bus Yunhi Barbad Karenge, Tujhe Yad Karenge

Duniya Me Logon ko

Mehbooba Mehbooba

Lakdi Ki Kathi

Jab Hum Jawan Honge

6. This dance number by RD Burman is known for its hook step and amazing dance moves.

Kab kya ho jaaye kisko khabar

Aa naach lein jhoomkar

Kab kya ho jaaye kisko khabar

Aa naach lein jhoomkar

Yeh zindagi ik lamba safar

Pal bhar ke sab hamsafar

Arre ik raat ke mehman sab yahan

Kal hum kahan, tum kahan

Hum Kisise Kam Nahin

Bachke Rehna Re Baba

Yamma Yamma

Aisa Sama Na Hota

7. Indians were known to ‘Monica’ by this song before they came across the show ‘Friends’. The RD Burman beats and Helen’s dance is an unforgettable kind of experience.

Shola Sa Mann Daheke, Aake Bujha Jaa

Tan Ki Jwaala Thandi Ho Jaaye, Aise Gale Laga Jaa

Mehbooba Mehbooba

Yamma Yamma

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

Musafir Hoon Yaaro

8. This RD Burman song featuring Amitabh Bachchan is one of the firsts songs with lyrics truly appropriate for a ‘heartbreak’.

Battiyan bujhaa do ke neennd nahin aati hai

Battiyan bujhane se bhi neend nahin aaegi

Battiyan bujhane vaali jaane kab aaegi

Shor na machao varana bhabhi jaag jaaegi

Tum Aagaye Ho Noor Aagya

Pyar Hamhen Kis Mod Pe

Hum Kisise Kam Nahi

Aisa Sama Na Hota

9. Be it wedding or dance competition, this song by RD Burman for the first choice for every 90’s kid.

Bahaar Banke Aaoon Kabhi Tumhaari Duniya Mein

Guzar Na Jaaye Yeh Din Kahin Isi Tamanna Mein

Tum Mere Ho, Ho Tum Mere Ho

Aaj Tum Itna Vaada Karte Jaana





Lakdi Ki Kath

Ek Chatur Naar

Bachke Rehna Re Baba

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

10. This RD Burman song is one of the iconic songs which is the singer’s one of the most remembered songs.

Dekho Mujhko Dilawaalon Ha

Paaya Hai Moka Ho Maine Yaar Kaa

Inpe Jawaani Luta Do

Ya Zindgaani Luta Do

Are, Inpe Jawaani Luta Do

Ya Zindgaani Luta Do

Are Kuch Bhi Kar Deewane Rahenge Ye Anjaane

Rona Hai Bekaar Ka

Dil Lena Khel Hai Dildar Ka

Pyar Hamen Kis Mod Pe

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

RD Burman quiz-answers

1. Lakdi Ki Kathi

2. Mehbooba Mehbooba

3. Ek Chatur Naar

4. Duniya Mein Logo Ko

5. Jab Hum Jawan Honge

6. Yamma Yamma

7. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

8. Pyar Hamhen Kis Mod Pe

9. Chura Liya Hai Tumne

10. Dil Lena Khel Hai Dildar Ka

