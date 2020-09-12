RM's Net Worth Will Inspire You To Make The Singer Your 'idol'; Read Details

Singer RM aka Numjoon has delivered many successful chartbusters in his career and has been a part of nearly 71 blockbuster projects with his South Korean boy band, BTS. As RM celebrates his 26th birthday today, on September 12, here is everything you need to know about the singer’s massive net worth. Read details.

RM's net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, RM has a net worth of nearly 12 million USD. Converted in rupees, the singer’s net worth becomes 88,17,18,000 (Rs 88.17 crores). The report further adds that in 2019, his group, BTS generated nearly $170 million, becoming the only group to earn the amount after Metallica. The report claims that the massive income was generated due to the touring revenues, between June 2019 and June 2020, due to which the BTS members earned a combined $50 million.

A report published in Seventeen claims that the BTS has also had a ton of endorsement deals with companies like Hyundai, Mattel and Puma, which adds to RM’s income. He has also appeared on many TV shows like American Hustle Life and Problematic Men. Take a look:

All about BTS

Popularly known as the Bangtan Boys, BTS is a seven-member South Korean boy band, which was formed in 2010. BTS was originally a hip hop group. BTS was signed under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013.

However, the band's claim to fame was The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever and Wings, as the songs helped establish BTS' reputation as a socially conscious group. If the reports are to be believed, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7.

The team recently made it to the news when an upcoming Korean drama based on BTS Universe-based series was announced. Reportedly, the series will put forth the story of how the seven boys met for the first time and created the BTS Universe legacy.

(Image credits: RM BighitEntertainment Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

