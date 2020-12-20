Recap 2020: Top 15 Punjabi Songs Of 2020 Which Should Be On Your Playlist

2020 was a great year for many Punjabi songs. Punjabi songs of 2020 gave rise to new artists such as Harnoor, Karan Aujla and many more. Take a look at the top 15 Punjabi songs released in 2020 according to the streaming giant Spotify.

Top 15 Punjabi songs of 2020

G.O.A.T by Diljit Dosanjh

G.O.A.T is from Diljit Dosanjh's album G.O.A.T released in July. The song is written by Karan Aujla and was one of the most listened songs of 2020. The music was composed by G-Funk and the song debuted at number 1 on the Apple Music chart.

Brown Munde by AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill & Shinda Kahlon

Brown Munde was sung by AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill & Shinda Kahlon and the music was given by Gminxr. The video was loved by the Punjabi music fans. The song is penned by Shinda Kahlon which focuses on Brown Punjabi men.

Chithiyaan by Karan Aujla

Chithiyaan is sung by Karan Aujla and is amongst the top 3 Punjabi songs released in 2020. The song also features Tanu Grewal playing the female lead. The music of the song is given by Desi Crew. The song received up to 53 million views on Youtube.

Nakhre by Jay Sean and Rishi Rich

Jay Sean and Rishi Rich are two of the most popular Punjabi duos from the early 2000s. Recently they dropped the song Nakhre which created a huge hype amongst their fans. The song is sung by Jay Sean & Kiranee and Rishi Rich has given music for the song.

Titlian by Afsana Khan

Titlian is sung by Afsana Khan and features Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta in the music video. The song is written and composed by Jaani. The song focuses on the heartbreak of Harrdy and Sargun.

Clash by Diljit Dosanjh

Clash is yet another song from Diljit Dosanjh's album G.O.A.T. The song received more 60 million views on Youtube and features model Komal Basran in the lead role. Raj Ranjodh penned the lyrics of the song and music is given by The Kidd.

Taare Balliye by Ammy Virk

Taare Balliye by Ammy Virk features Sargun Mehta in the lead role. It also has a special appearance by Maninder Buttar. The song is said to be the Family Bhangra Song of 2020.

Toxic by AP Dhillon and Intense

Toxic, penned by Rajan Lahoria is on the 8th rank on the list of 2020's best Punjabi songs. The song is sung by AO Dhillon and the track has a very intense tone. Toxic has crossed up to 3 Million views on Youtube.

Diamond Da Challa by Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma

Neha Kakkar released the song Diamond Da Challa before getting married to Rohanpreet Singh. The song features Neha Kakkar & Parmish Verma in the video. It shows the love story between the duo and garnered Neha Kakkar with a huge fan following.

Peed by Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh's Peed is one of the songs from G.O.A.T. The song features Natasha and Kiannah along with Diljit. The song has received almost 40 million views on Youtube. It showcases the heartbreaking story of Diljit and Elwa.

Nehu Da Vyah by Neha Kakkar

Nehu Da Vyah is Neha Kakkar's first song with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. She released the song a day before her wedding and it received a huge response from the audience. The song is written and composed by Neha herself.

Bhabi by Mankirt Aulakh

Mankirt Aulakh released the song Bhabi on October 10, 2020. The song also features Shree Brar who gave vocals along with Mankirt. The music video features Mahira Sharma, Prabh Grewal and Hobby Dhaliwal.

Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa is from Akshay Kumar's film Laxmii. The song features Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar. It has crossed more than 250 million views on Youtube and was loved by the audience. The song is composed by Dj Khushi and sung by Shashi - Dj Khushi and Nikhita Gandhi.

Baby Girl by Guru Randhwa

Baby Girl by Guru Randhwa features Dhvani Bhanushali in the lead role. The song has crossed more than 200 million views on Youtube. Dhvani Bhanushali also gave the female vocals for the song. Take a look at the video here:

Waalian by Harnoor

Waalian is sung by Harnoor and features Katierose Bae. The song is written and composed by Gifty and music is given by The Kidd. The song crossed 70 million views on Youtube. Take a look at the video here:

Also read | Neha Kakkar's 'Diamond Da Challa' To Ammy Virk's 'Regret': New Punjabi Songs To Groove To

Also read | Who Is Mufti Anas? Everything About The Man Who Married Former Actor Sana Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.