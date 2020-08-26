Neha Kakkar's 'Diamond Da Challa' To Ammy Virk's 'Regret': New Punjabi Songs To Groove To

There are several latest releases in the Punjabi music industry. Top artists like Neha Kakkar, Gurnam Bhullar and Diljit Dosanjh are back with another hit track, making it to the top 5 is of latest Punjabi songs. From Neha Kakkar's Diamond da Challa to Ammy Virk's Regret, these Punjabi songs will lift your mood on a gloomy day. Check out these latest Punjabi songs to add to your playlist.

Latest Punjabi songs to add to your playlist

Neha Kakkar's Diamond da Challa

Ever since the poster of Neha Kakkar’s Diamond da Challa released, fans have been having high expectations from the song. The song features Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma. The duo also sang the song Diamond Da Challa. The music video of Diamond da Challa released on August 26. This is one of the top songs you must add to your latest Punjabi songs playlist.

Ammy Virk's Regret

Another top Punjabi song is Ammy Virk's Regret. In the soulful voice of off Ammy Virk, the song features Simar Doraha. Ammy Virk’s Regret is one of the top Punjabi songs of 2020. The song has crossed over 7 million views on YouTube since its’ release on August 23, 2020.

Gurnam Bhullar's Gustakhiyan

One of the most romantic Punjabi songs is Gurnam Bhullar’s new song Gustakhiyan. Gurnam Bhullar has released several new songs recently, but his new song Gustakhiyan tops the list. Gurnam Bhullar released the video of his new song on YouTube which has already crossed 1 million views.

Diljit Dosanjh's Clash

Diljit Dosanjh's news song Clash released two weeks ago, on August 11, 2020. The dance number features Komal Basran along with Diljit Dosanjh. One of the best highlights of the music video is when Diljit Dosanjh pulls out a hand sanitiser before he shakes his hand with the model in the video. His video has crossed over 26 million views on YouTube.

Dilpreet Dhillon's 25 Ghante

Featuring Gulrej Akhtar, the song 25 Ghante is sung by Dilpreet Dhillon. It is one of the top latest Punjabi songs that you must add to your playlist. The music of the song, given by Desi Crew is one of the main highlights of the song. 25 Ghante released on August 24, 2020, and so far, it has crossed 4 Million views on YouTube.

