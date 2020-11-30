Who Is Mufti Anas? Everything About The Man Who Married Former Actor Sana Khan

Former actor Sana Khan created a tremendous buzz after she took to Instagram to announce the news of wedding. Back in the month of October, Sana bid adieu to the showbiz world which shocked most of her fans. A month later, the actor posted the photos of her wedding with husband Mufti Anas. Ever since then, fans are curious to know everything about Sana Khan’s husband and their marriage story. Here’s taking a quick look at Mufti Anas’ life and career.

Who is Mufti Anas?

Hailing from Surat, Gujarat, Mufti Anas is a religious leader and Islamic scholar, as reported by News Track Live. The report further suggests that the former actor was introduced to Mufti through Ejaz Khan. Not much about their marriage story has been revealed but Mufti Anas is reportedly a businessman.

As per the outlet, Sana Khan and Mufti Anas tied the knot in a private ceremony on November 20 in Surat. The wedding was attended by close family and friends only. If the report is to be believed, then Mufti Anas had gifted Sana Khan an exclusive diamond ring as their wedding gift. While fans are eager to find out every bit of their story, Sana on her marriage with Mufti Anas wrote,

Loved each other for the sake of Allah

Married each other for the sake of Allah

May Allah keep us united in this Duniya

And reunite us in Jannah

Previously, Sana Khan was reportedly in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. However, things did not work out between the two and the duo called it quits. Sana, in her previous interviews, had openly discussed her breakup claiming that it affected her mental health as she suffered from anxiety and depression post their separation.

Ever since their marriage, Sana had been sharing stunning photographs of her wedding ceremonies. While sharing the Mehendi photo, she wrote, “Agar mera Ishq itna pak na hota toh meri mehendi ka colour itna dark na hota” (If my love wasn’t strong, then the Mehendi colour wouldn’t be so dark).

Mufti Anas' Instagram:

