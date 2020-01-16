Red Velvet's 'Psycho' Garners 5 Mn Listeners On Spotifly Alongside 'BTS', 'BLACKPINK'

Red Velvet joined K-pop biggies BLACKPINK and BTS on the most-streamed list of Spotify. The five-member girl group had released their MV on December 23rd, 2019 produced by SM Entertainment alongside Dreamus. The group which consists of Irene, Wendy, Joy, Seulgi, Kim Ye-Rim had excellent visuals and vocals according to many fans in the music video. The song was written by Kenzie and co-produced by Druski, EJAE and Cazzi Opeia, who hails from Sweden. The pop song got many songs engaging about the lyrics and vocals of the k-pop group.

Watch Red Velvet MV Psycho teaser here:

Psycho breaks the groups own records

Red Velvet stood tall alongside boy band BTS and girl group BLACKPINK with over five million monthly listeners on the song streaming application and website Spotify. Red Velvet becomes only the third group from the K-pop fraternity to be a part of this achievement. Otherwise, it was only BLACKPINK and BTS that has received such a humongous stream number on the site in the previous months for their track Kill This Love and Boy With Luv feat. Halsey respectively.

About the Red Velvet MV

Girl group Red Velvet, clad in beige, black and monotone colours sang to the tune of poppy beats. According to many media reports, the song talks about mental health and state of mind of people in romantic disruptions. There are many indirect references to the individuals in the MV being disturbed by many inhibitions of their own. It is also about finally finding peace in love and not war! The song essays many emotions within 3 minutes and 36 seconds.

Watch Red Velvet MV Psycho here:

