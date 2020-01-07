K-Pop Group X1 Announces Its Disbandment Amidst Vote-fixing Controversy

Kpop group X1’s representatives announced on January 6, 2020 that the K-pop group has decided to disband following the vote-fixing controversy. The 11-member group was formed on the South Korean television show Produce on Mnet channel. Read on to know more details about this K-pop story.

K-pop group X1 disbands

K-pop music has seen its surge at the world music arena. Apart from creating chartbusters and going on multiple tours, the K-pop industry is also known for some major controversies. Now, the latest controversy to catch some major headlines is the disbanding of the K-pop group X1. This disbandment follows the major-controversy of vote-fixing on Mnet channel’s Produce.

In a statement, the 11-member group’s representatives revealed the reason for its disbandment. The press release stated that the X1 members and each of their agencies negotiated under the condition of unanimous agreement. But they could not come to an agreement, so they have decided on their disbandment.

The press release was shared between various entertainment groups that separately represented different artists of the now-disbanded K-pop group.

The K-pop group was formed on the series Produce, where hundreds of young talented artists competed for a debut. The show resulted in the formation of K-pop groups like I.O.I, Wanna One, IZ*ONE, and X1. But soon, the vote-fixing controversy of Produce came to the limelight.

According to a media portal’s report, the competition had been fixed. The votes happened to have been applied to different competitors despite the Mnet cable channel charging the South Korean audience to vote for their favourite artist/artists. The report further claims that that certain competitors had been given some added advantage due to behind-the-scenes deals made between the Mnet staff and entertainment companies.

