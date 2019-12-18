'Monster Rookies' TXT: All You Need To Know About One Of The Youngest K-pop Group!

TXT, also known as Tomorrow X Together, is a rookie group under the banner of their parent company BigHit. BigHit is also the company that formed the global idols BTS. TXT debuted in this year on March 4th with their maiden album The Dream Chapter: STAR. The five-member band has been winning all the rookie awards in major award shows like Melon Music Awards 2019 and Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019. The group is known as monster rookies because of their instant following on Instagram which estimates to five million followers and millions of views on Crown which is one of their first MVs.

Also Read | Best Of 2019: Here Are Our Favourite K-pop Girl Groups For The Year

All the members

The group consists of five members namely Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. The group leader is Soobin, whose real name is Choi So Bin. He is a rapper, dancer and also a vocalist in the group. The second member is Yeonjun, whose real name is Choi Yeon Jun. He is the oldest member of the group and also raps, sings and dances. Beomgyu, the main dancer, and singer of the group is also called Choi Beom Gyu. The fourth member is Taehyun, who is a vocalist and dancer of the group. Finally, Huening Kai is the youngest member of the group and also the vocalist, dancer, rapper, visual of the group.

Also Read | K-pop Fashion: Style Statements Of Stars That Fashion Enthusiasts Cannot Miss

All the achievements

TXT won the Best New Male Artist in Mnet 2019. They also won the Mcountdown broadcast awards several times. TXT is one of the few groups to have concerts outside of Korea. They were seen performing their commercial hit Run Away and ballads like Nap of a Star.

Also Read | Best Of 2019: Here Are Our Picks For The Best K-pop Boy-bands For 2019

Also Read | K-pop Bands: Here Is How Much Money They Are Making Worldwide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.