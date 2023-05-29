Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: Movies Featuring The Iconic Rapper

On Sidhu Moosewala's first death anniversary today (May 29), tributes from all corners are pouring on social media. The rapper and singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, Punjab. Remembering the singer, we have listed down the films in which he acted.

Punjabi films in which Sidhu Moosewala featured

The singer made his acting debut with Teri Meri Jodi in 2019. In the film, he had a guest appearance. However, he made his full-fledged appearance in the 2021 film Moosa Jatt. Helmed by Tru Makers, the action-drama co-stars Sweetaj Brar in the lead. During the release in India, the film faced censorship issues leading to cancelling release in India. However, the movie was released worldwide, including countries like Canada, UK, USA and France. It was only in October that year, the film was granted theatrical release in India.

Yes I Am Student became Sidhu Moosewala's second last film before his assassination. Helmed and produced by Tarnvir Singh Jagpal, the Punjabi film was released on October 22. The movie co-starred Mandy Takhar and Gill Raunta in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a young man who moves to Canada to study abroad, leaving his motherland behind.

Jattan Da Munda Gaun Lagya was Sidhu Moosewala's last film which was released last year in March. The movie was helmed by Amberdeep Singh and starred the singer in the lead role.

The rapper-singer rose to fame with his song So High, which was released in 2017. He is known for giving hit tracks such as Issa Jatt, Tochan, Game, Legend, 47, Tibeyan Da Putt, Selfmade, Bambiha Bole and many more. Apart from being a singer and rapper, he was also a songwriter and penned his lyrics reflecting the village life in Punjab.