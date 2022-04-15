Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Breakup, Cheating Rumours Are 'untrue'; Source Close To Couple Claims

For the past couple of days, rumours of cheating and breakup between singer Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky were rife. The Umbrella singer announced expecting her first child with her longtime partner in January this year. Since the announcement, the duo has been making red carpet appearances while the singer flaunted her growing belly.

As per several reports, the duo met each other in 2013 and made their first public appearance together in 2019 at the British Fashion Awards. After a whirlwind of romance in the public eye, the couple is now embroiled in the rumour mill with claims of cheating and a breakup between the duo.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky rumours 'untrue'

As per a report from TMZ, a source directly linked to the couple claimed that all the rumours about the breakup and cheating allegations are 'untrue. The outlet reported that the source said, ''100% false on both counts. 1 million percent not true. They're fine."

The rumours making rounds claimed that Rihanna broke up with ASAP Rocky after the latter was caught cheating on her with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. Interestingly, the designer reportedly works at Rihanna's Fenty brand. Moreover, as pointed out by TMZ, amidst all the rumours, Muaddi also posted pictures of Rihanna from her normal outing in Hollywood.

The rumours surfaced after an influencer and fashion commentator named Louis Pisano took to her Twitter to reveal that the rapper has allegedly cheated on his partner. The tweet read, ''Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.''

There has been no official confirmation or denial on the same.

More on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

As mentioned earlier, the Diamonds singer is currently expecting her first child as she enjoys the journey of being pregnant. Although she has not revealed her due date, the singer recently opened up about her pregnancy and welcomed new changes while also maintaining her core attitude. She told Vogue, ''When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up."

Image: Instagram/@rockyxrih