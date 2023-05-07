Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Enjoys A Dance With Boyfriend ASAP Rocky

Rihanna was recently spotted at a party in New York. The singer attended the party with rapper and boyfriend ASAP Rocky in tow. Rihanna comfortably flaunted her baby bump in a bright red outfit as she danced with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, enjoying the night out.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky paint the town red



Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted together in Brooklyn, New York, attending a party. Rihanna had not shirked the public eye during her first pregnancy and is following suit on the tradition with her second child on the way. Rihanna looked chic and ready for a fun night ahead as she turned out dressed in a tart red high-neck bodysuit by Alaia. ASAP Rocky complimented her in black leather. The figure-hugging number flaunted her ample baby bump as Rihanna danced the night away. Rihanna and ASAP were also spotted sharing a kiss later on in the night.

Rihanna's high-fashion pregnancies



Rihanna has never been one to choose between comfort and style and her very public high-fashion pregnancies bear testament to this fact. Rihanna's statement-making Alaia bodysuit was paired with a serpentine diamond necklace, a staple for the Lift Me Up singer. Red has played a significant role in Rihanna's pregnancy journey as she was dressed in the same shade during her Super Bowl performance which debuted her second pregnancy to the world. Besides big banner events, Rihanna has always made it a point to flaunt her baby bump with full elan in all her public outings. She honoured this with her appearance at this year's Met Gala, also with boyfriend ASAP Rocky in tow.

This is Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's second pregnancy. The couple met in 2020 and made their relationship official the following year. The singer and rapper were blessed with a baby boy in May of 2022. Rihanna debuted her second baby bump during her Super Bowl performance earlier this year.