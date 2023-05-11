Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's Son’s Name Revealed After A Year Of His Birth

Rihanna’s baby boy’s birth certificate was recently obtained by Daily Mail. The publication reported that the name of Rihanna’s baby is RZA Athelson Mayers. The boy shares his middle name with his father, ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna has named her baby boy after the rapper and producer RZA. The rapper is the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky seem to be fans of the rapper as they have often been spotted wearing his merchandise.

Rihanna's baby son's Wu-Tang Clan-inspired name is FINALLY revealed after she left fans in the darkhttps://t.co/mtC6QBgB2x#EntertainmentNews pic.twitter.com/67iKMpn8wo — NowMyNews (@NowMyNews) May 11, 2023

Rihanna has often shared glimpses of her son on her social media but remained tight-lipped about his name. The Umbrella singer kept fans guessing about the name of the child. Before delivering the baby, she even teased the fans by not revealing the baby’s gender.

During the Super Bowl halftime performance this year, Rihanna revealed that she is expecting her second son with ASAP Rocky. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky remained friends for many years before beginning to date. The two started dating officially in 2020.

Rihanna flaunts baby bump

Rihanna was recently spotted at a party in New York. The singer attended the party with rapper ASAP Rocky. Rihanna comfortably flaunted her baby bump in a bright red outfit as she danced with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, enjoying the night out.

Rihanna at MET Gala 2023

Rihanna walked the red carpet at the MET Gala 2023 hand-in-hand with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. This marked the singer’s tenth appearance at the coveted event. Rihanna wore a Valentino gown, which, at first glance appeared to be a two-tiered ensemble featuring a draped skirt and what appeared to be a heap of 3D roses arranged around her face. The fingerless white gloves were an obvious nod to the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' theme. Rihanna's face, framed with a pair of white glares, peaked through from among the rose.