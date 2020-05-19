'Believe It' Singer Rihanna's Personal Chef Reveals Her 'favourite Food'; Check Out Here

Pop superstar Rihanna is a stunner with an amazing body. She is one of the fittest artists in Hollywood. In her various interviews, the beauty mogul has readily admitted that she loves to eat. The singers' schedule is packed with her cosmetic career and music empire. The Barbadian singer’s personal chef Debbie Solomon who has reportedly cooked for the singer for more than five years revealed the list of Rihanna’s favourite food. In an interview with a fitness portal, Debbie disclosed that Rihanna is a moody eater, but just like everyone else the diva has a few favourite food items. Here is a list of it:

Rihanna's favourite food list

Pasta

Rihanna’s chef revealed that she is a huge fan of pasta and proteins. She revealed that the singer loves to have her pasta with grilled chicken with a side salad of mozzarella, basil and cherry tomatoes. According to Rihanna’s chef, it is light but filling.

Salad

Rihanna’s chef disclosed that salad is one of the essentials in Rihanna’s diet. Debbie said that the international singer loves to have a salad with fish helps her be in shape. It is filled with green ingredients like broccoli and lettuce which is healthy.

Curry with rice

Rihanna’s personal chef revealed that curry with rice and peas is one of her favourites. Rihanna also loves to season her meat with Caribbean staples like Maggi and Adobo, she said. Debbie also added that Rihanna is partial towards chicken drumsticks.

Eggs for breakfast

Giving an insight into Rihanna’s diet, Debbie revealed that Rihanna prefers to load up on protein for breakfast. According to Debbie, Rihanna’s typical breakfast includes four-hardboiled eggs, one slice of toast without the crust. Rihanna also loves to have different berries with it.

Dishes with eggs

Rihanna loves to make variations in her breakfast as having the same breakfast every day is boring. According to her personal chef, Debbie, the international singer loves to have egg whites with pineapple someday. Debbie adds that she also loves to have hot water with lemon as a part of her fitness routine.

Fish and potatoes

Another food that Rihanna loves to have is fish. Debbie disclosed that the singer enjoys fish with potatoes. She also adds salads to keep her diet filled with nutrients.

