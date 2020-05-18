Rihanna's Cover Pictures That Broke Stereotypes And Took Social Media By Storm

Popular artist Rihanna has won the hearts of many with her melodious voice. The diva is recognised all across the globe for her different music styles. Her discography ranges from country to pop. Apart from winning several Grammy Awards, the diva also has a keen interest in fashion. In her career, the diva has featured in several covers of reputed magazines. Here is a collection of few covers that sees her breaking stereotypes by opting for uncommon fashion elements.

Using Do-rag

In this magazine cover, Rihanna can be seen in a rebel avatar. Rather than opting for a sophisticated look, the singer opted for a dramatic avatar. Rihanna can be seen wearing a lacy bralette which is topped with sack-like clothing. Her ensemble features stitch marks done in the white thread all over it. The diva accessorised her look with a Do-rag which was very uncommon. For the unversed, Do-rag is a cap typically worn to accelerate the development of waves, braids or dreads in the hair. Donning a do-rag and golden chain around her neck, the divas is slaying the ultimate rebel look.

Spikes

This quirky look of Rihanna took social media by storm. In this magazine cover, Rihanna opted for not just one but several spikes all over her head. The cover of the magazine has “Break the Rules” written on it and Rihanna can be seen following the theme of the magazine aptly. Rihanna has worn a white bralette which is topped with an oversized quirky fur jacket. The singer has accessorised her look with rather large earrings and a gold pendant. Dramatic eye-makeup and lip colour complete her look.

Thin Eyebrows

Eyebrows are considered as an integral part of any look. However, this magazine cover features Rihanna having thin eyebrows which grabbed the attention of her fans. The diva can be seen pulling off her look with a quirky headgear and orange gloves. Glossy lips and nude makeup completed her look.

Braids with a Suit

For this album cover, Rihanna broke all stereotypes by pairing the suit with dreadlocks. The diva looks all up-tight in her suit however, her makeup and hair-do add drama to her look. Have a look at it here:

