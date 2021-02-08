Rihanna's Brand 'Fenty Beauty' Under Scanner After Complaint, Netizens Outraged

Popstar Rihanna's beauty brand 'Fenty Beauty' came under the scanner after a non-governmental organization (NGO) called Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). LRO alleged that Rihanna's brand doesn't have requisite certification to outlaw that the Mica (a silicate mineral) used in its products isn't sourced from mines in Jharkhand where 'child labourers work in dire conditions', a report on the complaint states.

This has triggered a debate on social media and Netizens across the globe are slamming Rihanna for the same. Hashtag 'Ban Fenty' is being used by people who were using her products but were unaware of this alleged illegal activity.

Poonam Agate, a British Indian, on her Twitter wrote, "So glad I no longer use #FentyBeauty of the products I HAVE used... it’s COMPLETE trash Woozy face I will NEVER support makeup brands for using mica or exploiting child slave labour... So much for being “vegan” and “cruelty free” Yawning faceClown faceThinking face #ashy #basicbitchmakeup #boycottFenty"

An investigation has been sought by LRO and it has asked for Rihanna's brand to prove it has the required certification (Supply chain clearance certification) for the same. Online reports also claim that Fenty Beauty did not conduct mandatory audits regarding the Suppliers Code of Conduct under the Californian law that deals with human trafficking, slavery, and child abuse.

#Rihanna @rihanna's cosmetic product company @fentybeauty which procures MICA from #Jharkhand's Kodarma, Girdih n Navada has no Supply Chain Clearance Certification meant for prohibiting Child labours; @NCPCR_ inquiry sought in this regard @KanoongoPriyank #ToolKitExposed pic.twitter.com/mKBF9HUfrK — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) February 5, 2021

Netizens React

@rihanna @republic #ToolkitPlot Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI), a global coalition for child labour free mica supply chain in India, told NCPCR that “the supply chain that provides mica to Fenty Beauty is not registered with them.” — gm (@mouna_guru) February 8, 2021

@rihanna truly proves that popstars don't have brains.



She's neither a songwriter nor a producer meaning bulk of royalties from her catalogue don't even go to her.



Most of her income comes from Fenty Beauty, her beauty line which sources its mica from Jharkhand. — ꯃꯥꯀꯨ (@porbotialora) February 6, 2021

@fentybeauty are y'all 100% #CrueltyFree ? @GavinNewsom they seem to be in violation of the California Suppliers Act by using blood mica sourced from illegal mines in Jharkhand, India. 🙈 — B (@bbbbxzzzz) February 6, 2021

After Rihanna's tweet on the farmers' protest in India snowballed into a big controversy, the Ministry of External Affairs released a statement slamming "vested interest groups" trying to enforce their agenda on the protests.

Rihanna paid $2.5 million for tweet & Greta's toolkit part of plot? Accused group responds

PFJ founder’s video out; claims 'Repealing Farm Laws is beginning', gives 'Khalistan' call

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.