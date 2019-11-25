The Debate
Rock Bands In India: Best Indian Rock Bands You Must Check Out

Music

Rock Bands in India are coming into the limelight with an increasing fan following of rock music in India. Here are some of the best rock bands from India.

Rock Bands in india

Rock is one of the oldest genres of music. It has a history of 79 years. Rock made its emergence in the 1950s as rock and roll in the United States. In India, the genre had some combination inbuilt with Indian classical music. Indian rock is a genre of rock music incorporating elements of Indian music and is often topically India-centric. India is more often known for its northern and southern classical music, Bollywood music, and Indi-pop. But the Indian rock scene has also produced numerous bands and artists. Here are some of the best Indian rock bands that are forwarding the cultural roots with the blend of rock music. 

Best Indian Rock Bands

Agnee

Agnee is an Indian rock band from Pune. The band was formed in 2006. Their debut album, Agnee, released in 2007. Agnee is known for its deeply-rooted Indian sound, hummable tunes and live wire performances, and has released a series of super hits including Sadho Re, Kabira, the Splitsvilla Theme Song and the Roadies Theme Song. 

Avial

Avial is an alternative rock band from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The band was initially formed in 2003. Back then, Avial were known for their Malayalam rock songs. They are known for pioneering what they call 'Alternative Malayali Rock', a style of combining Malayalam lyrics and rock music. 

The Local Train

The Local Train was recently seen performing at the One Plus Concert of Katty Perry and Dua Lipa. They are a Hindi rock band from Delhi. Since its inception in Chandigarh in 2008, the band has gone on to achieve massive commercial success and has become a staple in cultural and music festivals across the country. 

