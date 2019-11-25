Rock Bands In India: Best Indian Rock Bands You Must Check Out

Rock is one of the oldest genres of music. It has a history of 79 years. Rock made its emergence in the 1950s as rock and roll in the United States. In India, the genre had some combination inbuilt with Indian classical music. Indian rock is a genre of rock music incorporating elements of Indian music and is often topically India-centric. India is more often known for its northern and southern classical music, Bollywood music, and Indi-pop. But the Indian rock scene has also produced numerous bands and artists. Here are some of the best Indian rock bands that are forwarding the cultural roots with the blend of rock music.

Best Indian Rock Bands

Agnee

Agnee is an Indian rock band from Pune. The band was formed in 2006. Their debut album, Agnee, released in 2007. Agnee is known for its deeply-rooted Indian sound, hummable tunes and live wire performances, and has released a series of super hits including Sadho Re, Kabira, the Splitsvilla Theme Song and the Roadies Theme Song.

Such Amazing performances by Agnee in Pune tonight.Singing aahatein along wth the band, majestic :) Nxt Indian Ocean :D pic.twitter.com/oST54R5z — Vinayak Deshpande (@vnd792) January 14, 2013

Agnee Band Perfromance at Jaipur By Nite Cultural Evening pic.twitter.com/87u8mNqWnB — Jaipur by Nite (@ciijaipurbynite) September 6, 2018

Avial

Avial is an alternative rock band from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The band was initially formed in 2003. Back then, Avial were known for their Malayalam rock songs. They are known for pioneering what they call 'Alternative Malayali Rock', a style of combining Malayalam lyrics and rock music.

Rock band 'Avial' from Kerala, performing at 'counter culture' in bangalore. Awesome performance! pic.twitter.com/h3QvcSeDZm — Ferose V R (@VRFerose) March 30, 2014

Went to this blue frog concert which had Malayalam band Avial playing.. Very good pic.twitter.com/wejOqGZJ — Ishan.Singhal (@IshanSinghal) May 29, 2012

The Local Train

The Local Train was recently seen performing at the One Plus Concert of Katty Perry and Dua Lipa. They are a Hindi rock band from Delhi. Since its inception in Chandigarh in 2008, the band has gone on to achieve massive commercial success and has become a staple in cultural and music festivals across the country.

