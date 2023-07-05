Roger Federer Isn't The Only Sportsperson To Perform With Coldplay

Tennis star Roger Federer recently joined the alt-rock outfit Coldplay in a surprise on-stage appearance. This was was a major moment for him after concluding his decades-long Tennis career at the Laver Cup 2022. Coldplay often surprises fans by bringing guests on stage with them. In fact, Federer is not the first sportsperson to perform with the band.

3 things you need to know:

Coldplay is a British rock band formed in 1997.

Roger Federer performed at Coldplay’s Adventure of Lifetime at their Zurich, Switzerland concert.

Rapper Aitch, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, BTS, and others have also performed with the band.

Shane Warne performed with Coldplay in 2016

Late Australian cricket legend Shane Warne played alongside Coldplay during its concert in Melbourne. The Etihad Stadium show had a surprise in store, as Warne joined Coldplay on the stage to much of the crowd’s delight. The band was set to perform the song Don’t Panic, and Warne made a sudden appearance on the stage. Here is the video.

Warne played the harmonica to the song. While speaking with The Herald Sun, he said that Chris Martin had stayed at his house, and he was considering playing at the Coldplay concert all day. The cricketer's children told him, “Come on, you have to do it.” Martin then told him that he would be fine if he ends up not performing.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres was released all the way back in October 2021. The album was a chart-topper in several countries and featured the likes of Selena Gomez, BTS, and Jacob Collier. Before the album’s release, Coldplay announced its tour and detailed a plan about how it will halve its carbon footprint when compared to A Head Full of Dreams tour.