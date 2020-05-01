Saif Ali Khan Aka Sartaj Singh's Unforgettable Moments From 'Sacred Games' Season 1

Sacred Games is a revolutionary show in the history of web-series. Every character from the drama series became iconic, be it that of fearless cop Sarjat Singh or mafia witty Ganesh Gaitonde. Saif Ali Khan marked his debut in the world of digital content with Netflix's Sacred Games season 1 in August 2019, rest, as they say, is history.

Saif Ali Khan essayed the role of a righteous police officer, who leaves no stone unturned to keep his city safe and catch a criminal named Ganesh Gaitonde. Nawazzuddin Siddiqui played the antagonist in the Sacred Games. Saif Ali Khan gave a stupendous performance in the web-series, his remarkable portrayal of a fierce cop, won millions of hearts. Talking about Saif's role in Sacred Games, let's take a look at his best moments from the iconic show.

Saif Ali Khan aka Sartaj Singh's Best Moments From Sacred Games S-1

The unexpected phone-call

One of the most memorable scenes of Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games has to be the one where Ganesh Gaitonde, calls Sartaj Singh for the very first time. The way Sartaj handles him over the phone and smartly records his call, irrespective of being stressed out is quite an impressive scene. Saif not only lived up to his character's expectations in the web-drama but his entire look as Sartaj Singh added to his performance.

When Sartaj Singh lashes out

The scene where Sartaj Singh lashes out at his senior police officer, for not doing his job is a moment to look out for in Sacred Games season 1. Saif Ali Khan performed remarkably in this scene, the way he talked unabashedly was truly a visual treat for the viewers. The unfiltered dialogues were a true plus for the Dil Chahta Hai actor.

The open-ended climax

Another unforgettable moment in Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games was when he finds out the dead body in the basement. The makers of the show, in order to sustain his curiosity, kept the ending open-ended. In this scene, not just Saif Ali Khan was left puzzled but the audiences too.

A few months later, Sacred Games season 2 also launched on Netflix, but unlike its first season, it failed to create the same magic. The second edition got mixed reviews from the audiences in terms of the story plot. However, Saif's performance in the show was highly lauded by the critics.

