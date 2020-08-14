Sajid Khan Pays Tribute To Corona Warriors With 'Jeet Jayenge Hum' Song

Music composer Sajid Khan pays a tribute to the corona warriors with his new song, Jeet Jayenge Hum, this Independence Day. The song also includes Mohit Chauhan and Kunaal Vermaa. It salutes the spirit of patriotism and is aiming to spread an inspirational message of free India.

Sajid Khan’s Jeet Jayenge Hum song

Sajid Khan has composed a new track titled Jeet Jayenge Hum. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. It is said to highlight several path-breaking efforts of corona warriors and army officers fighting from the frontline to save the lives of others. The soulful song is sung by acclaimed singer, Mohit Chauhan. A small teaser of the song was released recently. The lyrics included “Aye watan, aye watan dekhna ek din jeet jaenge hum. Aye watan, aye watan muskuraega tu muskuranenge hum,” with Mohit Chauhan and pictures of Sajid-Wajid.

Sajid Khan bid goodbye to his partner Wajid Khan, who passed on June 1, 2020. It is Sajid’s first song after the demise of Wajid. The duo, Sajid-Wajid, has given several chartbuster songs. Sajid said in a statement that he made Jeet Jayenge Hum song for his family and for Wajid Khan.

He mentioned that while making the song he realised that he can dedicate this song to our corona warriors who have put their lives at risk to keep us safe and that the song salutes their spirit. The music composer thanked them for everything they have done to keep the people safe.

Mohit Chauhan has earned praises for many of his songs and is most popularly known for his work in Rockstar (2011). He said that Jeet Jayenge Hum is a “beautiful” track. The singer stated that it has “great music and great lyrics”. The singer added that the “vibe is unique; the feeling is humble” in it. “Hope people love it as much as we loved making it," Mohit noted

Kunaal Vermaa has penned down lyrics for songs like Tum Hi Aana, Duniya, and more. On Jeet Jayenge Hum, he said that it is “quite evident” that each and every word has been written out of “honest devotion” that he has for the country. The lyricist stated that the loss of music composer Wajid Khan is, unfortunate, but in the song, people will get to feel his presence. He mentioned that people will “surely get to see the bond of two brothers” as well. It is an amazing feeling to have the opportunity to write a song for my country, as well as for my most favourite composer duo,” Kunaal asserted.

