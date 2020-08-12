Dev Patel To Be Narrator In Independence Day Special Series 'India From Above'

British actor Dev Patel is all set to be a part of National Geographic’s upcoming series called India from Above. The show will bring out the aerial view of different parts of India while showcasing the geographical, cultural, technological, and historical aspects of the country. The narration for the show will be done by Dev Patel while 4K drone visuals roll out. The two-part series will premiere on 14th and 15th August, on the occasion of Independence day.

Dev Patel to narrate in India from Above

Actor Dev Patel will be the narrator of the two-part series being aired on National Geography, this Independence Day. The special series on India is expected to be aired at 10 pm on National Geography. It will also be telecast across 172 countries and in 43 languages over the next few days. The film has been shot over a span of one year and four seasons across different places in India.

The series is expected to cover a number of renowned places, from the Kumbh Mela to the monumental solar plant in Tamil Nadu, with the help of a drone. It will also sketch out how the technology in the country has developed over the years while keeping the traditional unique methods alive.

According to Star India’s Infotainment head, Anuradha Aggarwal, India from Above is a part of National Geographic’s distinguished global series showing different parts of the world from an aerial and new point of view. She also stated that the makers aim at showcasing a few never-seen-before cutting-edge visuals and aerial cinematography. These visuals will also be accompanied by Dev Patel’s compelling narrative about the diverse facets of the lives of 1.3 billion people living in India.

Dev Patel is a celebrated British actor who has created quite an impact on the audience with films like Lion and The Man Who Knew Infinity. He is famous amongst the Indian audience for his work in the critically acclaimed films like Slumdog Millionaire and Hotel Mumbai. His presence in the National Geographic series is expected to attract more audience towards the small screen on August 15, 2020.

