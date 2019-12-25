Sam Smith's Best Love Songs That Every Music Lover Must Listen To

Samuel Frederick Smith is a British singer and songwriter. In October 2012, Smith gained prominence after being featured on Disclosure's debut track "Latch," which debuted on the UK Singles Chart at number eleven. In May 2013, their subsequent feature, "La La La" by Naughty Boy, became a number one single. While Smith was just 21 years old, "Latch" reached the top of the UK singles chart and then launched their own song, "Lay Me Down." Smith's second hit was again through a starring role on the album of another artist: "La La La" inspired by Naughty Boy's Bollywood. With Smith's lead voice, the song became an immediate No. 1 single in the UK in the spring of 2013. With the incredible journey, he has come out with a few love songs that have managed to strike a chord with everyone's heart-

Top love songs of Sam Smith

I feel love

"I Feel Love" is a song produced and co-written by Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte. During the disco era, the single became popular and is widely recognized as "one of the most successful songs ever made". Some still consider it to be a pioneer electronic dance music.

Read: Sam Smith Shares A Shirtless Photo Of Himself Talking About Body Issues

Stay with me

Following its release in 2014, "Stay with Me," was an instant hit. The song was from the album Lonely Hour. Reportedly, Smith has written that album in the aftermath of romantic rejection.

Read: Sam Smith Opens Up About Coming Out As Non-binary In A 'homophobic' Music Industry

Lay me down

This yearning love song is In the Lonely Hour's leading track. On February 15, 2013, it was released in the UK. The song was written with Jimmy Napes by Sam Smith, who helped write "Latch," "White Noise" and "You & Me" hits for Disclosure, and newcomer Elvin Smith. The tune was made by the 'Disclosure pair'.

Read: Non-binary Singer Sam Smith Wants To Be Referred To As 'they' Not 'he'

Leave your lover

Many of Sam Smith's tracks, like this one from the Lonely Hour album, were influenced by his unrequited love for one girl. Leave Your Lover is about some person who he has been in love with, in the previous year. Reportedly, Smith tried to make this album sound glamorous as the song's message was quite tragic.

Read: Sam Smith On Gender Identity: I Identify As Non-binary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.