Sardool Sikander Passes Away At 60; Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Punjabi Singer

Sardool Sikander, the noted Punjabi singer who has worked on films such as Police in Pollywood, Khushiyaan and Chooriyan, to name a few, breathed his last at the age of 60. At the time of his passing, as per a report on The Tribune, he was at the Mohali-based Fortis Hospital. The reason for his death, as per the report, is stated to be kidney ailments-related complications. Sardool Sikander, as per the report, is survived by his wife and two sons, namely Amar Noorie, Sarang, and Alaap.

One of the very first people who broke the news of Sardool Sikander's death to the public was the former deputy CM of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal's tweet was followed by Harshdeep Kaur's tweet through which she mourned the departure of the veteran musician. Both of those tweets can be found below.

Tweets about Sardool Sikander's death:

Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander. A huge loss to Punjabi movie & music Industry. Prayers for his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/ED5O68HBkc — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 24, 2021

Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji.

Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family 🙏🏼#SardoolSikander #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/yCYmoYMxf9 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) February 24, 2021

In addition to the same, many celebrities from the Punjabi film fraternity took to various social media sites in order to offer their thoughts and prayers to the family of the heaven-bound artist. The people who have mourned his passing include the likes of Zareen Khan, Harpz Kaur, and Balwinder Singh Laddi, to name a few. Their tweets can be found below.

Celebrities mourn Sikander's death

Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer #SardoolSikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. pic.twitter.com/4HWOqQMifz — Balwinder Singh Laddi (@BSLaddiOfficial) February 24, 2021

His voice would echo in heavens... Rest in peace #sardoolsikander pic.twitter.com/m0NvSOPZwE — Vimal Sumbly (@sumbly) February 24, 2021

Utth gaye gwandho yaar rabba hun ki kariye. Bulleh, Shah Inayat bajo rahe uraar na paar, Rabba hun ki kariye. Punjabi Maa boli da sureela gayak, mehfil di Jaan, yaaran da yaar, Sardool Sikander punjab diyan paak fizawan vich Geet banke goonjda rahega! 🙏🏽❤️ — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) February 24, 2021

About Sardool Sikander:

The Tribune report states that Sardool Sikander was born in Kheri Naudh Singh in the Fatehgarh sahib district. He belonged to the Patiala Gharana of music and has approximately 27 full-length albums to his credit. The list of Sardool Sikander's songs includes the likes of Thokran, Maawan, and HEER, to name a few. His debut album ‘Husna de Malko’ which was released in 1991 sold 5.1 million copies worldwide, as per the report.

