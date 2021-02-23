Sridevi's Family Performs Puja In Chennai Ahead Of Actor's Death Anniversary

On Sridevi’s death anniversary, Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor performed a puja at the actor's home in Chennai. The family performed the 3rd year puja yesterday as per tithi (Hindu calendar) in Chennai. As per tithi, It was to be performed on February 22nd. Last year, according to the tithi, her death anniversary was on March 4.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor & sis Khushi snapped at the airport ahead of Sridevi's 3rd death anniversary

Sridevi’s death anniversary

(Image credit: PR Handout)

Last year, Janhvi shared pictures from the ceremony. In 2020, Khushi couldn't join Boney Kapoor and Jahnvi when they visited Sridevi's home in Chennai to perform the puja as she was in New York pursuing further studies. In the pictures shared by Dhadak actor, she wrote "Wish you were here", in the caption. Check out the picture.

Also Read: Here's an unseen pic of Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi which will make fans go gaga; check out

Jahnvi often shares pictures with her mother Sridevi. Earlier in 2020, during the lockdown, she shared a note talking about how she misses her mother. In the note, she mentioned all the things she has learned while she was self-isolating. She mentioned that she can still smell her mother in the dressing room. She also talked about her father and how they have created a bond. While sharing the note, she wrote in the caption, "Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self-isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then." Read the note shared by her.

Also Read: When Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Amitabh Bachchan rehearsed for a 'Jumma Chumma' concert in NY

Sridevi's death

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, she visited Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew. The actor was found dead in her hotel room by Boney Kapoor. The cause of death was cardiac arrest and the cremation took place in Mumbai. She was one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. She has worked in movies in different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. She is known for her roles in Chalbaaz, Mr. India, Judaai, Masterji, and many more. She was also awarded Padma Shri. Sridevi made her comeback in the industry after 15 years with the movie English Vinglish (2012). She was last seen in MOM, and also won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

(With PR Inputs)

Also Read: SS Rajamouli and Boney Kapoor's rekindled-feud has a history connecting to Sridevi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.