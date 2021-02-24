Tiger Woods Car Crash: Golf Star's Career In Jeopardy After Narrowly Cheating Death

Tiger Woods' golf career could come to a shocking end after the 45-year-old was involved in a serious single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The golf legend is believed to have broken both his legs after his luxury SUV was rolled over several times in Los Angeles County. Woods was reportedly conscious when the rescuers arrived at the scene and was subsequently rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Tiger Woods car crash: Tiger Woods injuries could mean an end to his legendary career

Tiger Woods' legendary career was put in jeopardy following a “high-speed” single-car accident outside Los Angeles. According to Golf Digest, the 45-year-old was driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when his vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the road at approximately 7:12 AM before veering off the road entirely and onto a hillside. The report further states that the interior of the vehicle that Woods was driving, remained intact and combined with the fact that Woods was wearing a seatbelt, allowed him to escape what would have otherwise been a fatal crash. The Sheriff's department also revealed that there was no evidence of impairment and the 45-year-old was reportedly calm and lucid when authorities arrived at the scene.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods, over the years, has battled a series of knee and back injuries and has spent much time away from the game since his 2019 Masters win. Over the course of a career that has spanned more than 25 years, the American has always shown it is foolish to consider him down and out, with comebacks after comebacks that helped him clinch 15 majors. And the 45-year-old will have to rely on that very resilience with him facing another long, gruelling road back to fitness in front of him.

Woods had overcome multiple back and knee surgeries as well as the 2009 revelation of multiple affairs that led to a divorce from wife Elin Nordegren and an emotional public apology.

Tiger Woods surgery update: Golf legend 'awake and responding'

Tiger Woods’ long-time agent, Mark Steinberg, released the following statement after the initial report of the crash, which occurred about 30 miles west of where Tiger grew up in Cypress: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support". Tiger Woods' social media accounts further provided an update on his surgery, revealing that the golf legend was awake, responsive and recovering.

(Image Courtesy: AP)