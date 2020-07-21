Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty's Combined Net Worth Will Make You Go 'Va Va Voom'

Onika Tanya Maraj, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, is one of the few female rappers who has managed to create her own space in the Hollywood music industry delivering innumerable successful compositions. Meanwhile, her husband, Kenneth Petty, too, has also inspired masses with his work in the music industry. Take a look at their combined net-worth as of 2020:

Also Read | 'US Should Respect That Communist Party Is Endorsed By All China's People:' Xi Govt's Fib

Nicki Minaj's net worth

As per a report published online, Nicki Minaj’s net worth is estimated at a whopping $100 million, which converts into â‚¹747.80 crores. In her career, Nicki Minaj has delivered four blockbuster albums namely Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint and Queen. If the reports are to be believed, Nicki Minaj owns a Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover and a pink Lamborghini Aventador in her expensive garage.

Reportedly, the rapper recently added a sleek 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is valued at over £338,000. As per reports, Nicki Minaj owns an 11,500 square foot Mediterranean contemporary-style home in Beverly Hills, California. Nick’s record labels include Young Money Entertainment, Universal Motown and Cash Money Records.

Also Read | China: 700-year-old Temple Survives Raging Floods In Hubei Province

Kenneth Petty's net worth

As per a report published online, Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million USD, which converts to â‚¹37.39 crores. Kenneth is also a part of the music industry and has featured with Nicki Minaj in her video songs like Megatron and Hot Girl Summer. Reportedly, Petty lives in a plush apartment in New York City.

Nicki and Kenneth's combined net worth is estimated at $105 million USD, which converts to â‚¹785.47 crores

Also Read | 'US Should Respect That Communist Party Is Endorsed By All China's People:' Xi Govt's Fib

All about Nicki Minaj:

Hailed as 'The Most Influential Female Rapper of all time' by a popular magazine in the US, Nicki Minaj was reportedly born on December 8, 1982, in Trinidad. Born to parents of mixed origins, Minaj is one-quarter Indian, as her father, Robert Maraj hails from the Indo-Trinidadian origin. Nicki Minaj's mother Carol Maraj is of the Afro-Trinidadian descent. In an interview with a leading daily, Nicki Minaj revealed that her last name is Maraj.

Nicki also added that her father is half-Indian and cooks the best chicken curry in the world. Reportedly, Nicki has been sending money to a village in India for the last couple of years and has sponsored clean water, education and technology in the area. In a media interaction, she revealed that her charity work in the country has made her feel proud. The singer added that she has established a computer centre, a tailoring institute, a reading programme and two water wells in the village. Nicki Minaj recently released a new song, Tusa in collaboration with Karol G, a Colombian reggaeton singer and songwriter.

Also Read | China: 700-year-old Temple Survives Raging Floods In Hubei Province

(Image credits: Nicki Minaj Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.