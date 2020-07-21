'US Should Respect That Communist Party Is Endorsed By All China's People:' Xi Govt's Fib

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday accused the US of trying to 'sow discord' between the Communist Party of China and the Chinese citizens, saying that it was trying to 'smear its image' at an international level. Wang added that the CPC was 'endorsed' by the Chinese people and the US needed to recognize and acknowledge that.

"The CPC leadership is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The CPC is the fundamental guarantee for China's development and renewal, and a force contributing to world peace and common development," said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"The US should respect and welcome the fact that the CPC is endorsed by the Chinese people, rather than wantonly smear its image, sow discords between the CPC and the Chinese people, and fan up an ideological confrontation and form a clique on the international stage," he said during the press conference.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson's statement upholding the Communist party rings hollow, however, as the current Chinese people have little or no say in 'endorsing' the dispensation that governs them, as the Communist party is the 'one party' in the one-party system written in to the Chinese constitution.

'Defender of international order'

China's statements come in the backdrop of US Defense Secretary Mark Esper's accusations saying the CPC trying to rewrite the rules of international order. Earlier in a rather amusing response, China had called itself a “defender of international order” saying that the CPC only wanted to rewrite the old pattern of "seeking hegemony when growing stronger" into peaceful development and win-win cooperation. Wang had said that “certain” US politicians have been “oppressing” China out of the Cold-War mindset and the zero-sum game mentality.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson had also targeted US State Secretary Mike Pompeo for the latter’s virus “cover-up” allegations on China. Wang opined that the US won’t get out of trouble by shifting the blame to China, hoping the United States will adopt a “responsible attitude” towards the lives and health of the people.

