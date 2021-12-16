'See You Again' Singer Charlie Puth Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'worst Is Behind Me'

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth recently took to his social media handle to inform his fans that he has contracted COVID-19. The singer is known for his top charting hits like Attention, Cheating On You and more. In the note addressed to his fans, the young singer admitted 'not feeling amazing' post his diagnosis of the novel coronavirus.

Charlie Puth tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to his Twitter handle on December 16, the 30-year-old singer shared a health updater after informing the fans about his latest diagnosis. He also urged his fans to remain safe during the holiday season and promised to speak with them soon. He wrote, ''Hey everyone. I tested positive for Covid this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon.''

Hey everyone. I tested positive for Covid this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 16, 2021

It is also important to note that the actor had previously announced getting his second vaccine in May this year. He had written, ''The pitch of it specifically....also I got my second shot today feeling a little wooooozy and loopy''

The pitch of it specifically....also I got my second shot today feeling a little wooooozy and loopy — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) May 9, 2021

Soon after, many fans showered love and support to the singer as they wished him to get well soon. One fan wrote, ''Thank you for letting us know and taking the time to worry about us. Hope you will better soon. We love you'' while another tweeted, ''you'll get better faster than the speed of light wbk''

I’m so glad you are vaccinated. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — debra puth (@debputh) December 16, 2021

I hope you feel better soon and that you aren’t affected too bad. I know it sucks but you got this. I’ll keep you in my thoughts and prayers and send you all the positivity I can. Just remember to stay hydrated and keep busy and the time should just fly by. 💚 — Kathryn (@KoolKat29632) December 16, 2021

Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran and more testing positive for COVID-19

Singer Doja Cat recently announced pulling out of several projects after testing positive for the deadly virus along with her staff. She wrote on her social media, ''We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine. For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won't be able to perform at iHeartRadio's New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball. I'm extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there."

British singer Ed Sheeran was also amongst the celebrities who tested positive for the virus. Young singer Billie Eilish also contracted the virus in August after being vaccinated.

Image: Instagram/@charlieputh